Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $62.46, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.51%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 7.04% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2026. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 billion, up 9.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.27 per share and a revenue of $5.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.91% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% increase. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.87 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.53 of its industry.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

