Realty Income Corp. (O) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $63.96, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 3.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.12% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2024. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.94%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.34 billion, reflecting a 29.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $5.3 billion, which would represent changes of +5% and +29.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.3 for its industry.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 4.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.54 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

