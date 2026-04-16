Realty Income Corp. (O) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $64.64, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.1, marking a 3.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, up 8.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $6.19 billion, signifying shifts of +3.97% and +7.74%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. At present, Realty Income Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.7.

It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stood at 2.57 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.