Realty Income Corp. (O) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $63.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 4.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.35%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.09, marking a 3.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.54 billion, showing a 8.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $6.27 billion, signifying shifts of +3.97% and +9.02%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. Realty Income Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.48, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 4.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.