Realty Income Corp. (O) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $58.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.28%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 11.17% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.05, marking a 5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 28.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $5.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.25% and +28.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Realty Income Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.86 for its industry.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 5.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

