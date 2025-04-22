Realty Income Corp. (O) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Realty Income Corp. (O) reached $58.52, with a +0.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.99, indicating a 3.88% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, up 9.26% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.03 per share and a revenue of $5.59 billion, indicating changes of -3.82% and +5.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.35% decrease. Right now, Realty Income Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.88.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

