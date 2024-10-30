Realty Income Corp. (O) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $60.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.11% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.18% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.94%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.34 billion, indicating a 29.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $5.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5% and +29.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% upward. At present, Realty Income Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.77 of its industry.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.68 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.