Realty Income Corp. (O) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $62.64, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.34 billion, indicating a 29.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $5.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5% and +29.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Realty Income Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.9 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28.

One should further note that O currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

