Realty Income Corp. (O) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $53.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.04% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.05, marking a 5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.3 billion, indicating a 27.74% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $5.22 billion, indicating changes of +5.25% and +27.89%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. As of now, Realty Income Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.82.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.19.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.