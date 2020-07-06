Realty Income Collects 85.4% of Q2 Rents, Boosts Liquidity

Realty Income Corporation O reported a decline in contractual rent collections for May and June, relative to April receipts. Nonetheless, during the June-end quarter, the company boosted its liquidity position, which stood at $2.7 billion as of Jul 1, 2020.



Contractual rent receipts across Realty Income’s total portfolio stood at 85.4% for the second quarter. Rent collections were the lowest in May, with 83.5% of rents collected in the total portfolio.



Nonetheless, its investment-grade rated tenants, who account for 48% of rents, have paid 99.1% of rents due. This boosted second-quarter 2020 collections across the total portfolio. The company collected all rents from such tenants for April, while receipts for May and June stood at 98.4% and 98.9%, respectively.



Further, the company’s top 20 tenants, who represent 53.1% of annualized rental revenues, paid 82.5% of second-quarter rents due. This consisted of 83%, 82.1% and 82.5% of rents collected by the company for April, May and June, respectively.



Notably, Realty Income’s top four industries (around 37% of annualized rent) — which are convenience stores (accounting 11.9% of rental revenues for first-quarter 2020), drug stores (9%), dollar stores (8%) and grocery stores (7.7%) — sell ‘essential’ goods and have continued to thrive even during the pandemic. Resultantly, the company received 99.7% of rent due from tenants in these industries for the June-end quarter.



However, retail businesses depend on customer traffic and consumers are avoiding gathering in large public spaces due to the pandemic. This has taken a toll on tenants’ liquidity, who are unable to meet rental obligations. This is expected to impact the company’s near-term results as it generates 84% of rents from retail properties.



Moreover, its tenants from the theater, health and fitness, restaurant, and automotive service industries are being impacted due to the government-mandated closures and social-distancing requirements, and have not paid 81% of June rents.



Further, the majority of the unpaid rent consists of deferral agreements, which have been implemented, or other ongoing discussions for such rental relief.



Impressively, amid such a crisis, Realty Income has emerged as a company with decent financial health through its efforts to boost liquidity and strengthen the balance sheet.



In fact, as of Jul 1, the company had $628.6 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility that had a weighted average interest rate of 0.92%. As of the same date, liquidity stood at $2.7 billion, consisting of $2.4 billion of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility, cash on hand of $74 million and a $300-million term deposit.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 12.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.3%.











Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



