Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a prominent real estate investment trust known for its reliable income stream. The company navigates market pressures while reaffirming its core commitment to shareholders.

Realty Income’s depressed share price, combined with its recently increased dividend and status as an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat with a history of consistent dividend growth, presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking stable yields and reliable operations.

Assessing Value Near Cyclical Lows

Realty Income's shares are currently trading near $53, closer to their 52-week low of $50.65 than the upper end of their recent trading range. Realty Income’s analyst community has a consensus rating of Hold, indicating caution or a belief that it is fairly valued. However, the average 12-month price target of $62.42 suggests a potential upside of approximately 16.5%.

Furthermore, several analysts have recently adjusted their price targets upward while maintaining their current rating, which could imply that investors can look to the high target of $71.00, suggesting even greater upside potential.

The trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is high at around 51. However, for REITs, cash flow metrics are often more relevant. Using the company's 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $4.19 per share, the Price/AFFO multiple is approximately 12.8x.

Historically, Realty Income often trades at a premium valuation relative to peers due to its quality and track record. The 12.8x multiple sits below the company's long-term average, reflecting broader valuation pressures on the REIT sector stemming from the higher interest rate environment.

While lower than its historical peak multiples, this current valuation suggests strong dividend coverage and should be viewed as reasonable within the current market context for a high-caliber REIT. Complementing this valuation picture, a beta of approximately 0.79 indicates lower historical volatility compared to the broader market, a characteristic often attractive to stability-focused investors.

The Net-Lease Engine: Predictable Rent, Resilient Portfolio

Realty Income's dividend track record is built on a specialized business model of single-tenant properties with long-term triple-net (NNN) leases. This structure shifts responsibility for property-level operating expenses, like taxes, insurance, and maintenance, to the tenant, ensuring a predictable rental revenue stream for Realty Income.

This predictability is bolstered by the scale and diversification of its asset base, which, as of 2024, included over 15,600 commercial properties leased to around 1,565 clients across dozens of sectors.

The portfolio's geographic spread across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, and six other European nations further mitigates risks. The consistently high occupancy rate of 98.7% at the end of 2024 and a rent recapture rate of 105.6% on renewals during fiscal year 2024 demonstrate the portfolio's health.

Additionally, focusing on tenants with strong credit profiles and significant institutional ownership—approximately 71%—further reinforces the business model's stability and long-term viability.

Fueling the Dividend: Supporting Growth and Shareholder Returns

Realty Income has shown consistent growth, with a 4.8% increase in AFFO per share in 2024. This financial stability is supported by investment-grade credit ratings from major agencies, allowing access to favorable capital markets. The company's leverage appears manageable, with a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.68.

Realty Income's proactive capital management is evident in its recent activities. In April 2025, the company issued $600 million in 10-year senior unsecured notes at 5.125%, aiming to repay existing $500 million notes due April 15, 2025, at 3.875%.

This move addresses near-term maturities while securing long-term debt despite the higher interest rate. During 2024, the company raised about $1.8 billion in equity capital, primarily through its ATM program.

Additionally, the Board authorized a $2.0 billion share repurchase program in February 2025, offering flexibility to return capital to shareholders or repurchase opportunistically. This strategic approach and a solid financial foundation support Realty Income's ability to maintain its dividend.

Guidance Signals Confidence

Realty Income's management's February 2025 guidance projects continued operational growth for the current fiscal year. Full-year 2025 AFFO is expected between $4.22 and $4.28 per share, up from 2024's $4.19. High portfolio occupancy above 98% and modest organic growth with same-store rent growth of approximately 1.0% are anticipated.

The company aims to invest roughly $4.0 billion in property acquisitions and development in 2025, indicating management's confidence in sourcing profitable deals and operating efficiently despite economic conditions.

Potential investors should consider certain risks. As a REIT, Realty Income's valuation and cost of capital are sensitive to interest rate changes. Rising rates typically increase borrowing costs for REITs, making their dividend yields less attractive compared to fixed-income alternatives.

Severe economic downturns, although mitigated by the NNN lease structure and diversification, could impact tenant financial health and rental income. Additionally, execution risk related to fully integrating operations and delivering the expected benefits from the significant acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital in early 2024 remains an important factor for investors to watch.

Opportunity Meets Proven Performance

Realty Income Corporation, boasting an impressive track record of 658 consecutive monthly dividend payments and a Dividend Aristocrat status, currently presents an attractive opportunity for income-seeking investors. Its market valuation is near recent lows, and its dividend yield exceeds 6%.

This starkly contrasts the company's operational strength, underpinned by a solid triple-net lease business model, a large and diversified portfolio with high occupancy, and prudent financial management, as evidenced by recent capital activities and consistent AFFO growth.

While factors such as interest rate sensitivity and broader economic conditions should be considered, Realty Income's depressed share price relative to historical norms and analyst targets, along with its stellar reputation for reliability, makes it a compelling option.

For investors seeking a dependable and growing income stream with potential stability, "The Monthly Dividend Company" deserves serious consideration in the current market environment.

