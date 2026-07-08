Realty Income Announces Dividend Again: Can It Retain Its Market Edge?

Realty Income O, popularly known as "The Monthly Dividend Company," has once again reinforced its reputation for dependable income. The real estate investment trust declared its 673rd consecutive monthly dividend, keeping the payout unchanged at 27.10 cents per share. Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026, will receive the dividend on Aug. 14, 2026. The latest declaration follows the company’s June 9 dividend increase, which raised the monthly payout from 27.05 cents to 27.10 cents and marked its 135th dividend hike since 1994.



On an annualized basis, the dividend now stands at $3.252 per share. Realty Income’s record of more than 31 consecutive years of annual dividend growth has secured its place in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, underscoring its appeal to income-focused investors.



The company's fundamentals continue to support this payout profile. In first-quarter 2026, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose 6.6% year over year to $1.13 per share, while occupancy remained strong at 98.9%. Realty Income also reported a 103.4% rent recapture rate on re-leased properties, highlighting the pricing resilience across its portfolio.



With 15,500 properties across the United States, U.K and eight other European countries, Realty Income benefits from broad diversification and steady rental cash flows. Its $2.8 billion in quarterly investments, $1 billion retail joint venture with Apollo, expanded institutional funding partnerships and planned $1.4 billion push into hyperscale data centers suggest that it is still positioning for growth. The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance of $4.41-$4.44 per share further supports the case that Realty Income can retain its edge.

Dividend Appeal of Other Net Lease REITs

VICI Properties VICI remains a dependable pick for investors who value consistent dividend income. The company pays 45 cents per share each quarter or $1.80 annually, while its first-quarter 2026 AFFO per share climbed 4.5%, leading to higher full-year guidance. Since going public in 2018, VICI Properties has delivered annual dividend increases and maintained full portfolio occupancy, reflecting the durability of its long-term lease model.



Agree Realty ADC also fits the income case, supported by monthly payouts and healthy dividend coverage. The company’s latest payout of 26.70 cents per share translates to $3.204 annually, marking a 4.3% increase from the prior year. First-quarter dividends of Agree Realty consumed only 69% of AFFO, while its portfolio of 2,756 properties and 65% investment-grade tenant exposure provides a solid foundation for stable cash flow.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have gained 13.5% so far this year, underperforming the industry’s growth of 19.3%.





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From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 14.15, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.62. It carries a Value Score of C.





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Over the past seven days, estimates for 2026 have been unchanged, while estimates for 2027 FFO per share have been revised slightly upward.





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At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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