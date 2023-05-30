Realty Income a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 5.2% Yield (O)

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Realty Income Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.62% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $351,335,799 worth of O shares.
Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Realty Income Corp is $3.06/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/31/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for O, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
O operates in the REITs sector, among companies like Prologis Inc (PLD), and American Tower Corp (AMT).
