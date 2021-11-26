Realty Income: Fairly Priced and Reliable Income Generator

Realty Income (O) is a commercial real estate company that, over the past 52 years, has been acquiring and operating freestanding properties that produce rental revenues under long-term lease agreements. I am bullish on the stock. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

As of the REIT's latest filing, Realty Income owned 7,018 properties featuring an occupancy rate of 98.8% and a weighted average remaining lease term of around 8.8 years. Its tenants operate in over 60 different industries, providing the company with diversification. At the same time, 99.2% of its properties are single-client oriented, allowing Realty Income to select high-quality clientele and manage rental collection more efficiently.

One of Realty Income's most significant competitive advantages, in my view, is the REIT's outstanding management team which has successfully navigated the company through various economic environments, always coming out stronger from periods of adverse market conditions.

Management has historically identified very charming growth investment opportunities while ensuring stable dividend income for shareholders.

Further, due to its single-tenant properties, which can be utilized in many ways, the company faces reduced risks from the ongoing pressure in the retail space. This was once again proven during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Realty Income's performance being very stable and the company increasing its payouts.

The Dividend

Realty Income is known as "The Monthly Dividend Company." It is also a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased its dividend annually for over 25 (27 in this case) consecutive years.

The company's 10-year dividend per share CAGR stands at around 5%, which is above historical inflation levels. At the same time, due to dividends being paid every month, shareholders enjoy a predictable stream of consistent income.

A couple of weeks ago, Realty Income once again hiked its dividend by 5.1% to a monthly rate of $0.246, suggesting a forward yield of around 4.2%. It makes for a substantial yield in the current low-rate environment, especially considering that payouts are likely to keep growing due to the REIT's comfortable payout ratio, which stands at just under 80%.

The Valuation

Realty Income has been consistently proven to be a high-quality retail REIT throughout the decades. Combined with its iconic dividend growth track record and its reliable operational performance, the stock has historically traded with a slight premium.

It currently trades at a P/FFO (funds from operations) of around 20x, which I believe is a fair multiple for the REIT's underlying qualities and income prospects.

Further, with inflation levels currently hitting multi-year record highs, Realty Income provides a significant margin of safety to its shareholders as real estate rents and valuations tend to outperform inflation.

The company embeds contractually secured rental hikes in its rental agreements. Hence, it will likely embed even higher rental increases when its current contracts expire to match the ongoing inflation. Therefore, it is all likely that investors will continue enjoying robust dividend hikes in the foreseeable future. For these reasons, I am bullish on the stock.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Realty Income has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on two Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. At $76.67, the average Realty Income price target implies 8.5% upside potential.

