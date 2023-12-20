Realtors group urges end to home sellers’ $13 bln commission lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The National Association of Realtors and several major residential brokerages have asked a U.S. judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit from home sellers claiming more than $13 billion in damages.

The association and brokerage companies, including Keller Williams and units of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, asked U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in Chicago to end the case in a series of court filings seeking summary judgment on Tuesday.

The home sellers claim the defendants conspired to artificially inflate the commission that sellers pay to agents who represent buyers, an amount known as the "buyer broker commission rule."

The sellers contend the rule puts pressure on them to offer higher commissions than they otherwise would, in order to minimize buyer agents from steering their clients to a house that has a larger commission tied its sale.

Home sellers in the United States can pay commissions to buyers' brokers of 5% to 6% of the value of a house.

Wood in March said the 2019 lawsuit could proceed as a class action covering home sellers in multiple states, exposing the association and industry brokers to potentially higher damages.

The antitrust case is one of the largest facing the residential real estate market, with claims that parallel another case in Kansas City where a federal jury in October awarded Missouri-area home sellers nearly $1.8 billion in damages for overpaying commissions.

The Illinois case includes thousands of home sellers who paid a commission between March 2015 and December 2020 in states including Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Colorado.

“Listing brokers make offers of compensation to buyer brokers because of market forces, and not anything NAR has done,” the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors, which promulgates industry rules, said in Tuesday’s filing. “State real estate laws have long allowed that exact practice.”

Keller Williams and Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices also denied the home sellers’ claims and asked for a ruling ending the case before trial.

Two other defendants, Re/Max RMAX.N and Anywhere Real Estate HOUS.N, have agreed to settlements to resolve claims against them in both the Illinois and Missouri cases. Neither company admitted or denied liability.

A status hearing in the Illinois case is scheduled for Jan. 31.

The case is Moehrl et al v. The National Association of Realtors et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:19-cv-01610.

