The RealReal's CFO Sold Over 35,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CFO Ajay Gopal sold 35,023 shares in open-market transactions on May 21, 2026, at a weighted-average price of around $9.25 per share, totaling ~$324,000.

This transaction reduced Gopal's direct common stock holdings by 2.97% to 1,145,278 shares post-sale.

All shares disposed were held directly.

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Ajay Madan Gopal, Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), reported the direct sale of 35,023 shares of common stock on May 21, 2026, for a total value of approximately $324,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 35,023 Transaction value $323,963 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,145,278 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.59 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($9.25).

Key questions

What proportion of Gopal's stake was sold in this transaction?

The 35,023 shares sold represent 2.97% of Gopal’s direct holdings prior to the transaction, with total direct ownership moving from approximately 1.18 million to 1.15 million shares.

The 35,023 shares sold represent 2.97% of Gopal’s direct holdings prior to the transaction, with total direct ownership moving from approximately 1.18 million to 1.15 million shares. Did the transaction involve indirect ownership or derivatives?

No, all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative securities involved.

No, all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative securities involved. How does the transaction size compare to Gopal's previous selling activity?

This sale is below Gopal’s historical mean sell size of ~49,855 shares per transaction.

This sale is below Gopal’s historical mean sell size of ~49,855 shares per transaction. What is the relevant market context for this sale?

The transaction occurred at a time when The RealReal's stock was priced at $9.27 at the May 21, 2026 close, up 68.19% from one year earlier, with Gopal’s remaining direct stake valued at approximately $10.62 million post-sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $722.53 million Net income (TTM) ($65.26 million) Employees 3,011 1-year price change 68.19%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 21st, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

The RealReal offers an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, watches, home, and art products.

The company primarily operates in the United States market.

The RealReal, Inc. is a leading online marketplace specializing in authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods. The company leverages a consignment model to connect sellers and buyers, ensuring product authenticity and quality assurance.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 21 sale of The RealReal stock by CFO Ajay Gopal is not a red flag for investors. He did not perform the transaction as a means to dispose of his holdings. Rather, the disposition was executed to cover taxes related to the vesting of an equity award.

Gopal maintains a sizable equity position in The RealReal after the sale with over one million directly-held shares. The stock price has dropped significantly from its 52-week high of $17.39 achieved at the start of 2026. That’s despite the company generating $190 million in first quarter sales, which represents an increase of 19% year over year.

Wall Street may have soured on the stock due to macroeconomic headwinds in the luxury goods sector and the volatile tariff environment. The RealReal is also not profitable. It exited Q1 with an operating loss of $2.3 million despite the strong sales growth.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.