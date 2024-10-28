RealReal sees raises Q3 revenue view to $147.8M from $135M-$142M

Raises Q3 GMV view to $433.1M from $410M-$430M. Raises adjusted EBITDA view to $2.3M from (2M)-$1M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on REAL:
- RealReal initiated with an Outperform at Northland on improved trajectory
- RealReal initiated with an Outperform at Northland
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.