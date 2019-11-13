RealReal Says Its Goods Are Indeed Real. The Question Is if Investors Will Buy It.

The luxury-goods consignment marketplace’s shares tumbled after a report that items for sale on the site had not been authenticated by experts.

RealReal, the luxury-goods consignment marketplace, is attempting to assure consumers that what they buy on the site is indeed real.

Last week, the company’s shares tumbled after a CNBC report that items for sale on the site had not been authenticated by experts.

Now, the company’s founder and CEO is pushing back and detailing just how many fake goods the company catches and prevents from being sold on its site.

“We are the only resale company in the world that authenticates every single item we sell,” Julie Wainwright said in a Tuesday press release. “There is no other resale company doing more to remove fakes from the market every day and put counterfeiters out of business.” She said that of the 490,000 products the company received for its platform in October, a total of 4,139 were removed due to authentication issues.

RealReal stock (ticker: REAL) is down 2% in Wednesday trading, at $17.97. The stock has dropped about 36% since its June IPO, while the S&P 500 is up just over 5% in the same period.

As Barron’s wrote in September, the company has professionalized the market for used luxury goods. It takes physical possession of the goods it sells from its consignors and employs a staff of brand experts, gemologists, and watchmakers to authenticate the goods.

That process is meant to build trust with buyers who are fearful of purchasing counterfeit goods elsewhere on the internet. On average, RealReal had a “take rate”—the amount of a purchase it keeps as a fee—of 37% in the second quarter.

Last week, CNBC reported on former employees who said that not everything on the site is authenticated by experts and talked to unsatisfied customers. The company told the network it stands behind its authentication process. “Authentication is extremely complex,” its head of public relations, Erin Santy, told CNBC. “It’s both an art and science.”

