The RealReal Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $164 Million and Improved Financial Metrics for Full Year 2024

The RealReal reports record Q4 revenue of $164 million, a 14% increase, with improved Adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow.

The RealReal, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, highlighting a record high fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. The company saw an improvement in its net loss, reducing it to $134 million for the full year, a $34 million decrease compared to 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million for the year. Notably, the fourth quarter also marked a significant shift to positive operating cash flow of $28 million and positive free cash flow of $19 million. CEO Rati Levesque emphasized the company's solid performance and strategic focus on growth, operational efficiency, and enhanced service, while CFO Ajay Gopal noted the benefits of a recent debt restructuring that improved financial flexibility. Looking ahead, guidance for Q1 and the full year 2025 has been provided, forecasting continued growth.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter revenue reached a record high of $164 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year, indicating strong market demand.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $11 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $1 million or 1.0% in the same period last year, highlighting operational efficiency improvements.

Full year Operating Cash Flow was positive at $27 million, a substantial increase of $88 million year-over-year, reflecting enhanced financial health and cash generation.

The company achieved positive Free Cash Flow of $1 million for the full year, a recovery of $104 million from the negative cash flow reported in the previous year.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $134 million for 2024, despite an improvement, indicates ongoing financial challenges.

Fourth quarter net loss of $68 million is a significant increase compared to $22 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Cash reserves decreased slightly to $187 million, which may raise concerns about liquidity moving forward.

FAQ

What were The RealReal's fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?

The RealReal reported fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, marking a 14% year-over-year increase.

How did The RealReal's net loss change in 2024?

The RealReal's net loss improved by $34 million in 2024, totaling $134 million.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for The RealReal in 2024?

The RealReal achieved an adjusted EBITDA of positive $9 million for the year 2024.

How did operating cash flow perform in 2024?

The operating cash flow for 2024 was positive $27 million, an increase of $88 million year-over-year.

What is the guidance for The RealReal's Q1 2025 GMV?

The guidance for GMV in Q1 2025 is projected between $484 million and $492 million.

Full Release



Fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, up 14% year-over-year, a record high for the company





2024 Net Loss of $134 million improved $34 million year-over-year, resulting in positive $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA





2024 Operating Cash Flow of positive $27 million, increased $88 million year-over year, resulting in positive Free Cash Flow for the year





SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 12% and 14%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year 2024 GMV and total revenue increased 6% and 9% respectively, compared to the full year for 2023.





Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, which improved $10 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million, or 1.6% of total revenue, and improved $64 million compared to the full year for 2023. Full year Operating Cash Flow was positive $27 million, which increased $88 million compared to the full year for 2023. Free Cash Flow of positive $1 million increased $104 million compared to the full year for 2023.





“We achieved strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, exiting the year from a position of strength," said Rati Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. “We delivered on key milestones in 2024 including positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow for the full year, and we are just getting started. Progress continues on our strategic pillars: execute our growth playbook to unlock supply, drive operational efficiency, and obsess over service. We see significant opportunity to drive operating leverage and improve the consignor experience through enhanced use of AI. Our teams are executing well against the company’s vision to change the way people shop for the better.”





Ajay Gopal, Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal, said, “The strategic debt transaction announced last week strengthened our financial position by reducing our overall indebtedness, rebalancing our debt maturity cycle, and creating more flexibility as we continue to evolve our capital structure. We look forward to continuing our momentum in 2025, as we work to expand our Adjusted EBITDA margin through the combination of accelerating full year growth and delivering operating leverage.”









Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights











GMV was $504 million, an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2023



GMV was $504 million, an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2023



Total Revenue was $164 million, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2023



Total Revenue was $164 million, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2023



Gross Profit was $122 million, an increase of $16 million compared to the same period in 2023



Gross Profit was $122 million, an increase of $16 million compared to the same period in 2023



Gross Margin was 74.4%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2023



Gross Margin was 74.4%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2023



Net Loss was $68 million or (41.7)% of total revenue, compared to $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Loss includes a $59 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability



Net Loss was $68 million or (41.7)% of total revenue, compared to $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Loss includes a $59 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability



Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $1 million or 1.0% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023



Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $1 million or 1.0% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023



GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.62) compared to $(0.21) in the prior year period



GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.62) compared to $(0.21) in the prior year period



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.01) compared to $(0.07) in the prior year period



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.01) compared to $(0.07) in the prior year period



Operating Cash Flow was positive $28 million, which increased $17 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



Operating Cash Flow was positive $28 million, which increased $17 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



Free Cash Flow was positive $19 million, which increased $15 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



Free Cash Flow was positive $19 million, which increased $15 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023





Top-line-related Metrics







Trailing three months active buyers was 408,000, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2023





Average order value (AOV) was $579, an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2023







Top-line-related Metrics









Full Year









2024









Financial Highlights











GMV was $1.83 billion, an increase of 6% compared to full year 2023



GMV was $1.83 billion, an increase of 6% compared to full year 2023



Total Revenue was $600 million, an increase of 9% compared to full year 2023



Total Revenue was $600 million, an increase of 9% compared to full year 2023



Net Loss was $134 million or (22.3)% of total revenue, compared to $168 million or (30.7)% of total revenue for full year 2023, an improvement of $34 million. Full Year 2024 Net Loss includes a $68 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability



Net Loss was $134 million or (22.3)% of total revenue, compared to $168 million or (30.7)% of total revenue for full year 2023, an improvement of $34 million. Full Year 2024 Net Loss includes a $68 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability



Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million or 1.6% of total revenue compared to $(55) million or (10.0)% of total revenue for full year 2023



Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million or 1.6% of total revenue compared to $(55) million or (10.0)% of total revenue for full year 2023



GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(1.24) compared to $(1.65) in the prior year



GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(1.24) compared to $(1.65) in the prior year



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.35) compared to $(0.87) in the prior year



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.35) compared to $(0.87) in the prior year



At the end of 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $187 million



At the end of 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $187 million



Operating Cash Flow was positive $27 million, which increased $88 million compared to full year 2023



Operating Cash Flow was positive $27 million, which increased $88 million compared to full year 2023



Free Cash Flow of positive $1 million increased $104 million compared to full year 2023



Free Cash Flow of positive $1 million increased $104 million compared to full year 2023





Top-line-related Metrics







Trailing 12-months active buyers reached 972,000, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2023





Average order value (AOV) was $545, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2023







Top-line-related Metrics









Q1 and Full Year









2025









Guidance









Based on market conditions as of February 20, 2025, we are providing guidance for GMV, total revenue, capital expenditures and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.





We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).















Q1 2025









Full Year 2025













GMV







$484 - $492 million





$1.96 - $1.99 billion











Total Revenue







$157 - $161 million





$645 - $660 million











Adjusted EBITDA







$3.0 - $4.5 million





$20 - $30 million





























Webcast and Conference Call









The RealReal will host a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available online at investor.therealreal.com



investor.therealreal.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location. To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Please register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI329118498c4c488a973590b5249a541c.







About The RealReal, Inc.







The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 38 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.







Investors:







Caitlin Howe





IR@therealreal.com







Media:







Mallory Johnston





pr@therealreal.com









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” "target," "contemplate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, the debt exchange, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2025, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and long-range financial targets and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.





More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the relatedearnings conference callcontain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.





We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.







Adjusted EBITDA



is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.





We calculate



Adjusted EBITDA



as net loss before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, payroll tax on employee stock transactions, restructuring, CEO separation benefit and transition costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liability and certain one time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.







Free cash flow



is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.







Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax on employee stock transactions and non-recurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that adding back stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items as adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.



















THE REALREAL, INC.









Statements of Operations







(In thousands, except share and per share data)























(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue:





































Consignment revenue





$





128,126













$





113,500













$





473,396













$





415,572













Direct revenue









19,524

















15,964

















64,580

















79,160













Shipping services revenue









16,345

















13,909

















62,508

















54,572













Total revenue









163,995

















143,373

















600,484

















549,304













Cost of revenue:





































Cost of consignment revenue









14,087

















14,439

















53,801

















58,120













Cost of direct revenue









16,839

















13,181

















55,809

















74,343













Cost of shipping services revenue









11,006

















9,704

















43,353

















40,563













Total cost of revenue









41,932

















37,324

















152,963

















173,026













Gross profit









122,063

















106,049

















447,521

















376,278













Operating expenses:





































Marketing









14,610

















13,815

















55,256

















58,275













Operations and technology









66,234

















62,396

















260,827

















257,041













Selling, general and administrative









46,373

















44,834

















187,737

















183,793













Restructuring









—

















6,066

















196

















43,462













Total operating expenses



(1)











127,217

















127,111

















504,016

















542,571













Loss from operations









(5,154





)













(21,062





)













(56,495





)













(166,293





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability









(58,958





)













—

















(68,167





)













—













Gain on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















4,177

















—













Interest income









1,671

















2,088

















7,943

















8,805













Interest expense









(5,916





)













(2,683





)













(21,384





)













(10,701





)









Loss before provision for income taxes









(68,357





)













(21,657





)













(133,926





)













(168,189





)









Provision for income taxes









98

















36

















276

















283













Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$





(68,455





)









$





(21,693





)









$





(134,202





)









$





(168,472





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.62





)









$





(0.21





)









$





(1.24





)









$





(1.65





)









Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted









110,363,487

















103,937,199

















107,878,366

















101,806,000



















































(1)



Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





































Marketing





$





225













$





370













$





932













$





1,550













Operations and technology









2,403

















2,426

















9,930

















12,534













Selling, general and administrative









3,874

















5,184

















18,220

















20,189













Total





$





6,502













$





7,980













$





29,082













$





34,273



































THE REALREAL, INC.









Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except share and per share data)























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





172,212













$





175,709













Accounts receivable









13,961

















17,226













Inventory, net









23,583

















22,246













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









22,913

















20,766













Total current assets









232,669

















235,947













Property and equipment, net









94,443

















104,087













Operating lease right-of-use assets









75,714

















86,348













Restricted cash









14,911

















14,914













Other assets









5,358

















5,627













Total assets





$





423,095













$





446,923















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





11,004













$





8,961













Accrued consignor payable









89,718

















77,122













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









22,835

















20,094













Convertible senior notes, net, current portion









26,653

















—













Other accrued and current liabilities









98,466

















82,685













Total current liabilities









248,676

















188,862













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









85,790

















104,856













Convertible senior notes, net









276,807

















452,421













Non-convertible notes, net









134,470

















—













Warrant liability









78,584

















—













Other noncurrent liabilities









6,144

















4,083













Total liabilities









830,471

















750,222













Stockholders’ deficit:





















Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 111,242,479 and 104,670,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









1

















1













Additional paid-in capital









846,450

















816,325













Accumulated deficit









(1,253,827





)













(1,119,625





)









Total stockholders’ deficit









(407,376





)













(303,299





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit





$





423,095













$





446,923



































THE REALREAL, INC.









Statements of Cash Flows







(In thousands)























Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss





$





(134,202





)









$





(168,472





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









33,100

















31,695













Stock-based compensation expense









29,082

















34,273













Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets









15,192

















16,746













Bad debt expense









2,498

















1,962













Non-cash interest expense









8,684

















—













Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants









374

















—













Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs









2,127

















2,573













Property, plant, equipment and right-of-use asset impairments









—

















39,739













Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage









2,590

















9,783













Gain on debt extinguishment









(4,177





)













—













Change in fair value of warrant liability









68,167

















—













Loss related to warehouse fire, net









740

















—













Other adjustments









(165





)













(515





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









767

















(6,981





)









Inventory, net









(3,677





)













10,938













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









701

















2,001













Other assets









76

















(3,050





)









Operating lease liability









(20,883





)













(26,478





)









Accounts payable









910

















(425





)









Accrued consignor payable









11,470

















(4,421





)









Other accrued and current liabilities









13,090

















(464





)









Other noncurrent liabilities









382

















(172





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









26,846

















(61,268





)











Cash flow from investing activities:























Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire









461

















—













Capitalized proprietary software development costs









(11,800





)













(12,951





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(14,248





)













(29,177





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(25,587





)













(42,128





)











Cash flow from financing activities:























Proceeds from exercise of stock options









376

















19













Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program









1,413

















886













Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting









(1,646





)













(679





)









Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the Note Exchange









396

















—













Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchange









(5,298





)













—













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(4,759





)













226













Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









(3,500





)













(103,170





)











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash























Beginning of period









190,623

















293,793













End of period





$





187,123













$





190,623

















































The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:







































Net loss





$





(68,455





)









$





(21,693





)









$





(134,202





)









$





(168,472





)









Net loss (% of revenue)









41.7





%













15.1





%













22.3





%













30.7





%









Depreciation and amortization









8,294

















8,165

















33,100

















31,695













Interest income









(1,671





)













(2,088





)













(7,943





)













(8,805





)









Interest expense



(1)











5,916

















2,683

















21,384

















10,701













Provision for income taxes









98

















36

















276

















283















EBITDA











(55,818





)













(12,897





)













(87,385





)













(134,598





)









Stock-based compensation









6,502

















7,980

















29,082

















34,273













CEO separation benefit and transition costs



(





2





)











782

















—

















782

















159













Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions









121

















53

















371

















195













Legal settlements



(





3





)











—

















240

















600

















1,340













Restructuring



(





4





)











—

















6,066

















196

















43,462













Gain on extinguishment of debt



(





5





)











—

















—

















(4,177





)













—













Change in fair value of warrant liability



(





6





)











58,958

















—

















68,167

















—













One time expenses



(





7





)











462

















—

















1,672

















—















Adjusted EBITDA







$





11,007













$





1,442













$





9,308













$





(55,169





)









Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue)









6.7





%













1.0





%













1.6





%













(10.0





)%









(1) As of December 31, 2024, interest expense includes $4.8 million of payment in-kind (“PIK”) interest, which is non-cash interest expense. PIK interest is added to the principal balance of the 2029 Notes semi-annually.





(2) The CEO separation benefits and transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2024 consist of severance and benefits payable to John Koryl pursuant to his separation agreement. The CEO separation benefits and transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists of retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder's resignation in 2022.





(3) The legal settlement charges for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflect legal settlement expenses arising from the settlement of two former employees’ individual claims and California Private Attorney General Actions initiated against the Company on behalf of such former employees and those similarly situated.





(4) Restructuring for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists of impairment of right-of-use assets and property and equipment, employee severance charges, gain on lease terminations, and other charges, including legal and transportation expenses.





(5) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.





(6) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the warrants issued by the Company in connection with the Note Exchange in February 2024.





(7) One time expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 consists of vendor services settlement and estimated losses, net of estimated insurance recoveries related to the fire at one of our New Jersey authentication centers.





A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net loss





$





(68,455





)









$





(21,693





)









$





(134,202





)









$





(168,472





)









Stock-based compensation









6,502

















7,980

















29,082

















34,273













CEO separation benefit and transition costs









782

















—

















782

















159













Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions









121

















53

















371

















195













Legal settlements









—

















240

















600

















1,340













Restructuring









—

















6,066

















196

















43,462













Provision for income taxes









98

















36

















276

















283













Gain on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















(4,177





)













—













Change in fair value of warrant liability









58,958

















—

















68,167

















—













One time expenses









462

















—

















1,672

















—













Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders





$





(1,532





)









$





(7,318





)









$





(37,233





)









$





(88,760





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted









110,363,487

















103,937,199

















107,878,366

















101,806,000













Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.01





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.35





)









$





(0.87





)













































































The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free (negative) cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





27,994













$





10,523













$





26,846













$





(61,268





)









Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs









(8,829





)













(6,730





)













(26,048





)













(42,128





)









Free (negative) cash flow





$





19,165













$





3,793













$





798













$





(103,396





)













































































Key Financial and Operating Metrics:















Three Months Ended

















December 31,









2022













March 31,









2023













June 30,









2023













September 30,









2023













December 31,









2023













March 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2024

















(In thousands, except AOV and percentages)











GMV





$





492,955













$





444,366













$





423,341













$





407,608













$





450,668













$





451,941













$





440,914













$





433,074













$





503,534













NMV





$





367,382













$





327,805













$





303,918













$





302,912













$





335,245













$





334,815













$





329,422













$





335,191













$





383,447













Consignment Revenue





$





110,199













$





102,643













$





96,577













$





102,852













$





113,500













$





115,648













$





112,714













$





116,908













$





128,126













Direct Revenue





$





33,252













$





24,953













$





20,887













$





17,356













$





15,964













$





12,709













$





16,724













$





15,623













$





19,524













Shipping Services Revenue





$





16,204













$





14,308













$





13,391













$





12,964













$





13,909













$





15,443













$





15,496













$





15,224













$





16,345













Number of Orders









993

















891

















789

















794

















826

















840

















820

















829

















870













Take Rate









35.7





%













37.4





%













36.7





%













38.1





%













37.7





%













38.4





%













38.5





%













38.6





%













37.7





%









Active Buyers (1)









430

















388

















351

















364

















381

















384

















381

















389

















408













AOV





$





496













$





499













$





537













$





513













$





545













$





538













$





538













$





522













$





579













(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated active buyers to be buyers who purchased goods through our online marketplace during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented. Previously we had measured buyers who purchased goods during the 12 months ended on the last day of the period presented. The prior periods have been updated to active buyers during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented.











