The RealReal Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $164 Million and Improved Financial Metrics for Full Year 2024

The RealReal reports record Q4 revenue of $164 million, a 14% increase, with improved Adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow.
The RealReal, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, highlighting a record high fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. The company saw an improvement in its net loss, reducing it to $134 million for the full year, a $34 million decrease compared to 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million for the year. Notably, the fourth quarter also marked a significant shift to positive operating cash flow of $28 million and positive free cash flow of $19 million. CEO Rati Levesque emphasized the company's solid performance and strategic focus on growth, operational efficiency, and enhanced service, while CFO Ajay Gopal noted the benefits of a recent debt restructuring that improved financial flexibility. Looking ahead, guidance for Q1 and the full year 2025 has been provided, forecasting continued growth.
Potential Positives
- Fourth quarter revenue reached a record high of $164 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year, indicating strong market demand.
- Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $11 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $1 million or 1.0% in the same period last year, highlighting operational efficiency improvements.
- Full year Operating Cash Flow was positive at $27 million, a substantial increase of $88 million year-over-year, reflecting enhanced financial health and cash generation.
- The company achieved positive Free Cash Flow of $1 million for the full year, a recovery of $104 million from the negative cash flow reported in the previous year.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of $134 million for 2024, despite an improvement, indicates ongoing financial challenges.
- Fourth quarter net loss of $68 million is a significant increase compared to $22 million in the same quarter of 2023.
- Cash reserves decreased slightly to $187 million, which may raise concerns about liquidity moving forward.
FAQ
What were The RealReal's fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?
The RealReal reported fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, marking a 14% year-over-year increase.
How did The RealReal's net loss change in 2024?
The RealReal's net loss improved by $34 million in 2024, totaling $134 million.
What was the adjusted EBITDA for The RealReal in 2024?
The RealReal achieved an adjusted EBITDA of positive $9 million for the year 2024.
How did operating cash flow perform in 2024?
The operating cash flow for 2024 was positive $27 million, an increase of $88 million year-over-year.
What is the guidance for The RealReal's Q1 2025 GMV?
The guidance for GMV in Q1 2025 is projected between $484 million and $492 million.
$REAL Insider Trading Activity
$REAL insiders have traded $REAL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN E KORYL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 396,478 shares for an estimated $3,811,453.
- STEVE MING LO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 134,597 shares for an estimated $813,655.
- KAREN KATZ sold 33,000 shares for an estimated $86,460
$REAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $REAL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,529,687 shares (+490.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,649,478
- WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,050,000 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,406,500
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,600,000 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,488,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,583,619 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,308,955
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,567,981 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,138,032
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,490,685 shares (+1039.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,293,187
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,392,218 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,216,942
Full Release
Fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, up 14% year-over-year, a record high for the company
2024 Net Loss of $134 million improved $34 million year-over-year, resulting in positive $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA
2024 Operating Cash Flow of positive $27 million, increased $88 million year-over year, resulting in positive Free Cash Flow for the year
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 12% and 14%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year 2024 GMV and total revenue increased 6% and 9% respectively, compared to the full year for 2023.
Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, which improved $10 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million, or 1.6% of total revenue, and improved $64 million compared to the full year for 2023. Full year Operating Cash Flow was positive $27 million, which increased $88 million compared to the full year for 2023. Free Cash Flow of positive $1 million increased $104 million compared to the full year for 2023.
“We achieved strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, exiting the year from a position of strength," said Rati Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. “We delivered on key milestones in 2024 including positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow for the full year, and we are just getting started. Progress continues on our strategic pillars: execute our growth playbook to unlock supply, drive operational efficiency, and obsess over service. We see significant opportunity to drive operating leverage and improve the consignor experience through enhanced use of AI. Our teams are executing well against the company’s vision to change the way people shop for the better.”
Ajay Gopal, Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal, said, “The strategic debt transaction announced last week strengthened our financial position by reducing our overall indebtedness, rebalancing our debt maturity cycle, and creating more flexibility as we continue to evolve our capital structure. We look forward to continuing our momentum in 2025, as we work to expand our Adjusted EBITDA margin through the combination of accelerating full year growth and delivering operating leverage.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
GMV was $504 million, an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2023
Total Revenue was $164 million, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2023
Gross Profit was $122 million, an increase of $16 million compared to the same period in 2023
Gross Margin was 74.4%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2023
Net Loss was $68 million or (41.7)% of total revenue, compared to $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Loss includes a $59 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability
Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $1 million or 1.0% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023
GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.62) compared to $(0.21) in the prior year period
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.01) compared to $(0.07) in the prior year period
Operating Cash Flow was positive $28 million, which increased $17 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
Free Cash Flow was positive $19 million, which increased $15 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
Top-line-related Metrics
Trailing three months active buyers was 408,000, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2023
Average order value (AOV) was $579, an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2023
Full Year
2024
Financial Highlights
GMV was $1.83 billion, an increase of 6% compared to full year 2023
Total Revenue was $600 million, an increase of 9% compared to full year 2023
Net Loss was $134 million or (22.3)% of total revenue, compared to $168 million or (30.7)% of total revenue for full year 2023, an improvement of $34 million. Full Year 2024 Net Loss includes a $68 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability
Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million or 1.6% of total revenue compared to $(55) million or (10.0)% of total revenue for full year 2023
GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(1.24) compared to $(1.65) in the prior year
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.35) compared to $(0.87) in the prior year
At the end of 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $187 million
Operating Cash Flow was positive $27 million, which increased $88 million compared to full year 2023
Free Cash Flow of positive $1 million increased $104 million compared to full year 2023
Top-line-related Metrics
Trailing 12-months active buyers reached 972,000, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2023
Average order value (AOV) was $545, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2023
Q1 and Full Year
2025
Guidance
Based on market conditions as of February 20, 2025, we are providing guidance for GMV, total revenue, capital expenditures and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.
We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).
Q1 2025
Full Year 2025
GMV
$484 - $492 million
$1.96 - $1.99 billion
Total Revenue
$157 - $161 million
$645 - $660 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$3.0 - $4.5 million
$20 - $30 million
Webcast and Conference Call
The RealReal will host a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available online at
investor.therealreal.com
. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location. To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Please register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI329118498c4c488a973590b5249a541c.
About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 38 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.
Investors:
Caitlin Howe
IR@therealreal.com
Media:
Mallory Johnston
pr@therealreal.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” "target," "contemplate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, the debt exchange, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2025, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and long-range financial targets and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.
More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the relatedearnings conference callcontain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.
We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.
Adjusted EBITDA
is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.
We calculate
Adjusted EBITDA
as net loss before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, payroll tax on employee stock transactions, restructuring, CEO separation benefit and transition costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liability and certain one time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Free cash flow
is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax on employee stock transactions and non-recurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that adding back stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items as adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.
THE REALREAL, INC.
Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Consignment revenue
$
128,126
$
113,500
$
473,396
$
415,572
Direct revenue
19,524
15,964
64,580
79,160
Shipping services revenue
16,345
13,909
62,508
54,572
Total revenue
163,995
143,373
600,484
549,304
Cost of revenue:
Cost of consignment revenue
14,087
14,439
53,801
58,120
Cost of direct revenue
16,839
13,181
55,809
74,343
Cost of shipping services revenue
11,006
9,704
43,353
40,563
Total cost of revenue
41,932
37,324
152,963
173,026
Gross profit
122,063
106,049
447,521
376,278
Operating expenses:
Marketing
14,610
13,815
55,256
58,275
Operations and technology
66,234
62,396
260,827
257,041
Selling, general and administrative
46,373
44,834
187,737
183,793
Restructuring
—
6,066
196
43,462
Total operating expenses
(1)
127,217
127,111
504,016
542,571
Loss from operations
(5,154
)
(21,062
)
(56,495
)
(166,293
)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(58,958
)
—
(68,167
)
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
4,177
—
Interest income
1,671
2,088
7,943
8,805
Interest expense
(5,916
)
(2,683
)
(21,384
)
(10,701
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(68,357
)
(21,657
)
(133,926
)
(168,189
)
Provision for income taxes
98
36
276
283
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(68,455
)
$
(21,693
)
$
(134,202
)
$
(168,472
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(1.24
)
$
(1.65
)
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
110,363,487
103,937,199
107,878,366
101,806,000
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Marketing
$
225
$
370
$
932
$
1,550
Operations and technology
2,403
2,426
9,930
12,534
Selling, general and administrative
3,874
5,184
18,220
20,189
Total
$
6,502
$
7,980
$
29,082
$
34,273
THE REALREAL, INC.
Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
172,212
$
175,709
Accounts receivable
13,961
17,226
Inventory, net
23,583
22,246
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,913
20,766
Total current assets
232,669
235,947
Property and equipment, net
94,443
104,087
Operating lease right-of-use assets
75,714
86,348
Restricted cash
14,911
14,914
Other assets
5,358
5,627
Total assets
$
423,095
$
446,923
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
11,004
$
8,961
Accrued consignor payable
89,718
77,122
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
22,835
20,094
Convertible senior notes, net, current portion
26,653
—
Other accrued and current liabilities
98,466
82,685
Total current liabilities
248,676
188,862
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
85,790
104,856
Convertible senior notes, net
276,807
452,421
Non-convertible notes, net
134,470
—
Warrant liability
78,584
—
Other noncurrent liabilities
6,144
4,083
Total liabilities
830,471
750,222
Stockholders’ deficit:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 111,242,479 and 104,670,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
846,450
816,325
Accumulated deficit
(1,253,827
)
(1,119,625
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(407,376
)
(303,299
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
423,095
$
446,923
THE REALREAL, INC.
Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(134,202
)
$
(168,472
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
33,100
31,695
Stock-based compensation expense
29,082
34,273
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
15,192
16,746
Bad debt expense
2,498
1,962
Non-cash interest expense
8,684
—
Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants
374
—
Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs
2,127
2,573
Property, plant, equipment and right-of-use asset impairments
—
39,739
Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage
2,590
9,783
Gain on debt extinguishment
(4,177
)
—
Change in fair value of warrant liability
68,167
—
Loss related to warehouse fire, net
740
—
Other adjustments
(165
)
(515
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
767
(6,981
)
Inventory, net
(3,677
)
10,938
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
701
2,001
Other assets
76
(3,050
)
Operating lease liability
(20,883
)
(26,478
)
Accounts payable
910
(425
)
Accrued consignor payable
11,470
(4,421
)
Other accrued and current liabilities
13,090
(464
)
Other noncurrent liabilities
382
(172
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
26,846
(61,268
)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire
461
—
Capitalized proprietary software development costs
(11,800
)
(12,951
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(14,248
)
(29,177
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,587
)
(42,128
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
376
19
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program
1,413
886
Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting
(1,646
)
(679
)
Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the Note Exchange
396
—
Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchange
(5,298
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(4,759
)
226
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(3,500
)
(103,170
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
Beginning of period
190,623
293,793
End of period
$
187,123
$
190,623
The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:
Net loss
$
(68,455
)
$
(21,693
)
$
(134,202
)
$
(168,472
)
Net loss (% of revenue)
41.7
%
15.1
%
22.3
%
30.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
8,294
8,165
33,100
31,695
Interest income
(1,671
)
(2,088
)
(7,943
)
(8,805
)
Interest expense
(1)
5,916
2,683
21,384
10,701
Provision for income taxes
98
36
276
283
EBITDA
(55,818
)
(12,897
)
(87,385
)
(134,598
)
Stock-based compensation
6,502
7,980
29,082
34,273
CEO separation benefit and transition costs
(
2
)
782
—
782
159
Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions
121
53
371
195
Legal settlements
(
3
)
—
240
600
1,340
Restructuring
(
4
)
—
6,066
196
43,462
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(
5
)
—
—
(4,177
)
—
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(
6
)
58,958
—
68,167
—
One time expenses
(
7
)
462
—
1,672
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,007
$
1,442
$
9,308
$
(55,169
)
Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue)
6.7
%
1.0
%
1.6
%
(10.0
)%
(1) As of December 31, 2024, interest expense includes $4.8 million of payment in-kind (“PIK”) interest, which is non-cash interest expense. PIK interest is added to the principal balance of the 2029 Notes semi-annually.
(2) The CEO separation benefits and transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2024 consist of severance and benefits payable to John Koryl pursuant to his separation agreement. The CEO separation benefits and transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists of retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder's resignation in 2022.
(3) The legal settlement charges for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflect legal settlement expenses arising from the settlement of two former employees’ individual claims and California Private Attorney General Actions initiated against the Company on behalf of such former employees and those similarly situated.
(4) Restructuring for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists of impairment of right-of-use assets and property and equipment, employee severance charges, gain on lease terminations, and other charges, including legal and transportation expenses.
(5) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.
(6) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the warrants issued by the Company in connection with the Note Exchange in February 2024.
(7) One time expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 consists of vendor services settlement and estimated losses, net of estimated insurance recoveries related to the fire at one of our New Jersey authentication centers.
A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(68,455
)
$
(21,693
)
$
(134,202
)
$
(168,472
)
Stock-based compensation
6,502
7,980
29,082
34,273
CEO separation benefit and transition costs
782
—
782
159
Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions
121
53
371
195
Legal settlements
—
240
600
1,340
Restructuring
—
6,066
196
43,462
Provision for income taxes
98
36
276
283
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(4,177
)
—
Change in fair value of warrant liability
58,958
—
68,167
—
One time expenses
462
—
1,672
—
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,532
)
$
(7,318
)
$
(37,233
)
$
(88,760
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted
110,363,487
103,937,199
107,878,366
101,806,000
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.87
)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free (negative) cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
27,994
$
10,523
$
26,846
$
(61,268
)
Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs
(8,829
)
(6,730
)
(26,048
)
(42,128
)
Free (negative) cash flow
$
19,165
$
3,793
$
798
$
(103,396
)
Key Financial and Operating Metrics:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
December 31,
2024
(In thousands, except AOV and percentages)
GMV
$
492,955
$
444,366
$
423,341
$
407,608
$
450,668
$
451,941
$
440,914
$
433,074
$
503,534
NMV
$
367,382
$
327,805
$
303,918
$
302,912
$
335,245
$
334,815
$
329,422
$
335,191
$
383,447
Consignment Revenue
$
110,199
$
102,643
$
96,577
$
102,852
$
113,500
$
115,648
$
112,714
$
116,908
$
128,126
Direct Revenue
$
33,252
$
24,953
$
20,887
$
17,356
$
15,964
$
12,709
$
16,724
$
15,623
$
19,524
Shipping Services Revenue
$
16,204
$
14,308
$
13,391
$
12,964
$
13,909
$
15,443
$
15,496
$
15,224
$
16,345
Number of Orders
993
891
789
794
826
840
820
829
870
Take Rate
35.7
%
37.4
%
36.7
%
38.1
%
37.7
%
38.4
%
38.5
%
38.6
%
37.7
%
Active Buyers (1)
430
388
351
364
381
384
381
389
408
AOV
$
496
$
499
$
537
$
513
$
545
$
538
$
538
$
522
$
579
(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated active buyers to be buyers who purchased goods through our online marketplace during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented. Previously we had measured buyers who purchased goods during the 12 months ended on the last day of the period presented. The prior periods have been updated to active buyers during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented.
