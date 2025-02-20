News & Insights

The RealReal Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $164 Million and Improved Financial Metrics for Full Year 2024

February 20, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

The RealReal reports record Q4 revenue of $164 million, a 14% increase, with improved Adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow.

Quiver AI Summary

The RealReal, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, highlighting a record high fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. The company saw an improvement in its net loss, reducing it to $134 million for the full year, a $34 million decrease compared to 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million for the year. Notably, the fourth quarter also marked a significant shift to positive operating cash flow of $28 million and positive free cash flow of $19 million. CEO Rati Levesque emphasized the company's solid performance and strategic focus on growth, operational efficiency, and enhanced service, while CFO Ajay Gopal noted the benefits of a recent debt restructuring that improved financial flexibility. Looking ahead, guidance for Q1 and the full year 2025 has been provided, forecasting continued growth.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter revenue reached a record high of $164 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year, indicating strong market demand.
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $11 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $1 million or 1.0% in the same period last year, highlighting operational efficiency improvements.
  • Full year Operating Cash Flow was positive at $27 million, a substantial increase of $88 million year-over-year, reflecting enhanced financial health and cash generation.
  • The company achieved positive Free Cash Flow of $1 million for the full year, a recovery of $104 million from the negative cash flow reported in the previous year.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss of $134 million for 2024, despite an improvement, indicates ongoing financial challenges.
  • Fourth quarter net loss of $68 million is a significant increase compared to $22 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Cash reserves decreased slightly to $187 million, which may raise concerns about liquidity moving forward.

FAQ

What were The RealReal's fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?

The RealReal reported fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, marking a 14% year-over-year increase.

How did The RealReal's net loss change in 2024?

The RealReal's net loss improved by $34 million in 2024, totaling $134 million.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for The RealReal in 2024?

The RealReal achieved an adjusted EBITDA of positive $9 million for the year 2024.

How did operating cash flow perform in 2024?

The operating cash flow for 2024 was positive $27 million, an increase of $88 million year-over-year.

What is the guidance for The RealReal's Q1 2025 GMV?

The guidance for GMV in Q1 2025 is projected between $484 million and $492 million.

$REAL Insider Trading Activity

$REAL insiders have traded $REAL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN E KORYL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 396,478 shares for an estimated $3,811,453.
  • STEVE MING LO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 134,597 shares for an estimated $813,655.
  • KAREN KATZ sold 33,000 shares for an estimated $86,460

$REAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $REAL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 2,529,687 shares (+490.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,649,478
  • WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,050,000 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,406,500
  • MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,600,000 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,488,000
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,583,619 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,308,955
  • VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,567,981 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,138,032
  • SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,490,685 shares (+1039.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,293,187
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,392,218 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,216,942

Full Release



Fourth quarter revenue of $164 million, up 14% year-over-year, a record high for the company


2024 Net Loss of $134 million improved $34 million year-over-year, resulting in positive $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA


2024 Operating Cash Flow of positive $27 million, increased $88 million year-over year, resulting in positive Free Cash Flow for the year



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 12% and 14%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year 2024 GMV and total revenue increased 6% and 9% respectively, compared to the full year for 2023.



Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, which improved $10 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million, or 1.6% of total revenue, and improved $64 million compared to the full year for 2023. Full year Operating Cash Flow was positive $27 million, which increased $88 million compared to the full year for 2023. Free Cash Flow of positive $1 million increased $104 million compared to the full year for 2023.



“We achieved strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, exiting the year from a position of strength," said Rati Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. “We delivered on key milestones in 2024 including positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow for the full year, and we are just getting started. Progress continues on our strategic pillars: execute our growth playbook to unlock supply, drive operational efficiency, and obsess over service. We see significant opportunity to drive operating leverage and improve the consignor experience through enhanced use of AI. Our teams are executing well against the company’s vision to change the way people shop for the better.”



Ajay Gopal, Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal, said, “The strategic debt transaction announced last week strengthened our financial position by reducing our overall indebtedness, rebalancing our debt maturity cycle, and creating more flexibility as we continue to evolve our capital structure. We look forward to continuing our momentum in 2025, as we work to expand our Adjusted EBITDA margin through the combination of accelerating full year growth and delivering operating leverage.”





Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights





  • GMV was $504 million, an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2023


  • Total Revenue was $164 million, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2023


  • Gross Profit was $122 million, an increase of $16 million compared to the same period in 2023


  • Gross Margin was 74.4%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2023


  • Net Loss was $68 million or (41.7)% of total revenue, compared to $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Loss includes a $59 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $11 million or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $1 million or 1.0% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.62) compared to $(0.21) in the prior year period


  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.01) compared to $(0.07) in the prior year period


  • Operating Cash Flow was positive $28 million, which increased $17 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Free Cash Flow was positive $19 million, which increased $15 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



  • Top-line-related Metrics



    • Trailing three months active buyers was 408,000, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2023


    • Average order value (AOV) was $579, an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2023







Full Year




2024




Financial Highlights





  • GMV was $1.83 billion, an increase of 6% compared to full year 2023


  • Total Revenue was $600 million, an increase of 9% compared to full year 2023


  • Net Loss was $134 million or (22.3)% of total revenue, compared to $168 million or (30.7)% of total revenue for full year 2023, an improvement of $34 million. Full Year 2024 Net Loss includes a $68 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million or 1.6% of total revenue compared to $(55) million or (10.0)% of total revenue for full year 2023


  • GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(1.24) compared to $(1.65) in the prior year


  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.35) compared to $(0.87) in the prior year


  • At the end of 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $187 million


  • Operating Cash Flow was positive $27 million, which increased $88 million compared to full year 2023


  • Free Cash Flow of positive $1 million increased $104 million compared to full year 2023



  • Top-line-related Metrics



    • Trailing 12-months active buyers reached 972,000, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2023


    • Average order value (AOV) was $545, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2023







Q1 and Full Year




2025




Guidance




Based on market conditions as of February 20, 2025, we are providing guidance for GMV, total revenue, capital expenditures and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.



We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Q1 2025

Full Year 2025


GMV
$484 - $492 million
$1.96 - $1.99 billion


Total Revenue
$157 - $161 million
$645 - $660 million


Adjusted EBITDA
$3.0 - $4.5 million
$20 - $30 million







Webcast and Conference Call




The RealReal will host a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available online at

investor.therealreal.com

. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location. To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Please register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI329118498c4c488a973590b5249a541c.




About The RealReal, Inc.



The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 38 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.




Investors:



Caitlin Howe


IR@therealreal.com




Media:



Mallory Johnston


pr@therealreal.com





Forward Looking Statements




This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” "target," "contemplate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, the debt exchange, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2025, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and long-range financial targets and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.



More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the relatedearnings conference callcontain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.



We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.




Adjusted EBITDA

is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.



We calculate

Adjusted EBITDA

as net loss before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, payroll tax on employee stock transactions, restructuring, CEO separation benefit and transition costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liability and certain one time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.



In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.




Free cash flow

is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.




Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax on employee stock transactions and non-recurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that adding back stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items as adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.


THE REALREAL, INC.




Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except share and per share data)




(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenue:







Consignment revenue
$
128,126


$
113,500


$
473,396


$
415,572

Direct revenue

19,524



15,964



64,580



79,160

Shipping services revenue

16,345



13,909



62,508



54,572

Total revenue

163,995



143,373



600,484



549,304

Cost of revenue:







Cost of consignment revenue

14,087



14,439



53,801



58,120

Cost of direct revenue

16,839



13,181



55,809



74,343

Cost of shipping services revenue

11,006



9,704



43,353



40,563

Total cost of revenue

41,932



37,324



152,963



173,026

Gross profit

122,063



106,049



447,521



376,278

Operating expenses:







Marketing

14,610



13,815



55,256



58,275

Operations and technology

66,234



62,396



260,827



257,041

Selling, general and administrative

46,373



44,834



187,737



183,793

Restructuring






6,066



196



43,462

Total operating expenses

(1)

127,217



127,111



504,016



542,571

Loss from operations

(5,154
)


(21,062
)


(56,495
)


(166,293
)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(58,958
)







(68,167
)





Gain on extinguishment of debt











4,177






Interest income

1,671



2,088



7,943



8,805

Interest expense

(5,916
)


(2,683
)


(21,384
)


(10,701
)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(68,357
)


(21,657
)


(133,926
)


(168,189
)

Provision for income taxes

98



36



276



283

Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(68,455
)

$
(21,693
)

$
(134,202
)

$
(168,472
)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.62
)

$
(0.21
)

$
(1.24
)

$
(1.65
)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

110,363,487



103,937,199



107,878,366



101,806,000










(1)

Includes stock-based compensation as follows:







Marketing
$
225


$
370


$
932


$
1,550

Operations and technology

2,403



2,426



9,930



12,534

Selling, general and administrative

3,874



5,184



18,220



20,189

Total
$
6,502


$
7,980


$
29,082


$
34,273




































































































































































































































































































































THE REALREAL, INC.




Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except share and per share data)




December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
172,212


$
175,709

Accounts receivable

13,961



17,226

Inventory, net

23,583



22,246

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,913



20,766

Total current assets

232,669



235,947

Property and equipment, net

94,443



104,087

Operating lease right-of-use assets

75,714



86,348

Restricted cash

14,911



14,914

Other assets

5,358



5,627

Total assets
$
423,095


$
446,923


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit



Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
11,004


$
8,961

Accrued consignor payable

89,718



77,122

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

22,835



20,094

Convertible senior notes, net, current portion

26,653






Other accrued and current liabilities

98,466



82,685

Total current liabilities

248,676



188,862

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

85,790



104,856

Convertible senior notes, net

276,807



452,421

Non-convertible notes, net

134,470






Warrant liability

78,584






Other noncurrent liabilities

6,144



4,083

Total liabilities

830,471



750,222

Stockholders’ deficit:



Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 111,242,479 and 104,670,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1



1

Additional paid-in capital

846,450



816,325

Accumulated deficit

(1,253,827
)


(1,119,625
)

Total stockholders’ deficit

(407,376
)


(303,299
)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
423,095


$
446,923
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































THE REALREAL, INC.




Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands)




Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss
$
(134,202
)

$
(168,472
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

33,100



31,695

Stock-based compensation expense

29,082



34,273

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

15,192



16,746

Bad debt expense

2,498



1,962

Non-cash interest expense

8,684






Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants

374






Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs

2,127



2,573

Property, plant, equipment and right-of-use asset impairments






39,739

Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage

2,590



9,783

Gain on debt extinguishment

(4,177
)





Change in fair value of warrant liability

68,167






Loss related to warehouse fire, net

740






Other adjustments

(165
)


(515
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

767



(6,981
)

Inventory, net

(3,677
)


10,938

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

701



2,001

Other assets

76



(3,050
)

Operating lease liability

(20,883
)


(26,478
)

Accounts payable

910



(425
)

Accrued consignor payable

11,470



(4,421
)

Other accrued and current liabilities

13,090



(464
)

Other noncurrent liabilities

382



(172
)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

26,846



(61,268
)


Cash flow from investing activities:



Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire

461






Capitalized proprietary software development costs

(11,800
)


(12,951
)

Purchases of property and equipment

(14,248
)


(29,177
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(25,587
)


(42,128
)


Cash flow from financing activities:



Proceeds from exercise of stock options

376



19

Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program

1,413



886

Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting

(1,646
)


(679
)

Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the Note Exchange

396






Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchange

(5,298
)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,759
)


226

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(3,500
)


(103,170
)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



Beginning of period

190,623



293,793

End of period
$
187,123


$
190,623










The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:







Net loss
$
(68,455
)

$
(21,693
)

$
(134,202
)

$
(168,472
)

Net loss (% of revenue)

41.7
%


15.1
%


22.3
%


30.7
%

Depreciation and amortization

8,294



8,165



33,100



31,695

Interest income

(1,671
)


(2,088
)


(7,943
)


(8,805
)

Interest expense

(1)

5,916



2,683



21,384



10,701

Provision for income taxes

98



36



276



283


EBITDA

(55,818
)


(12,897
)


(87,385
)


(134,598
)

Stock-based compensation

6,502



7,980



29,082



34,273

CEO separation benefit and transition costs

(


2


)

782








782



159

Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions

121



53



371



195

Legal settlements

(


3


)






240



600



1,340

Restructuring

(


4


)






6,066



196



43,462

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(


5


)











(4,177
)





Change in fair value of warrant liability

(


6


)

58,958








68,167






One time expenses

(


7


)

462








1,672







Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,007


$
1,442


$
9,308


$
(55,169
)

Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue)

6.7
%


1.0
%


1.6
%


(10.0
)%


(1) As of December 31, 2024, interest expense includes $4.8 million of payment in-kind (“PIK”) interest, which is non-cash interest expense. PIK interest is added to the principal balance of the 2029 Notes semi-annually.



(2) The CEO separation benefits and transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2024 consist of severance and benefits payable to John Koryl pursuant to his separation agreement. The CEO separation benefits and transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists of retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder's resignation in 2022.



(3) The legal settlement charges for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflect legal settlement expenses arising from the settlement of two former employees’ individual claims and California Private Attorney General Actions initiated against the Company on behalf of such former employees and those similarly situated.



(4) Restructuring for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists of impairment of right-of-use assets and property and equipment, employee severance charges, gain on lease terminations, and other charges, including legal and transportation expenses.



(5) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.



(6) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the warrants issued by the Company in connection with the Note Exchange in February 2024.



(7) One time expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 consists of vendor services settlement and estimated losses, net of estimated insurance recoveries related to the fire at one of our New Jersey authentication centers.



A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net loss
$
(68,455
)

$
(21,693
)

$
(134,202
)

$
(168,472
)

Stock-based compensation

6,502



7,980



29,082



34,273

CEO separation benefit and transition costs

782








782



159

Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions

121



53



371



195

Legal settlements






240



600



1,340

Restructuring






6,066



196



43,462

Provision for income taxes

98



36



276



283

Gain on extinguishment of debt











(4,177
)





Change in fair value of warrant liability

58,958








68,167






One time expenses

462








1,672






Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,532
)

$
(7,318
)

$
(37,233
)

$
(88,760
)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted

110,363,487



103,937,199



107,878,366



101,806,000

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)

$
(0.07
)

$
(0.35
)

$
(0.87
)


















The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free (negative) cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
27,994


$
10,523


$
26,846


$
(61,268
)

Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs

(8,829
)


(6,730
)


(26,048
)


(42,128
)

Free (negative) cash flow
$
19,165


$
3,793


$
798


$
(103,396
)


















Key Financial and Operating Metrics:

Three Months Ended



December 31,




2022


March 31,




2023


June 30,




2023


September 30,




2023


December 31,




2023


March 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2024



(In thousands, except AOV and percentages)

GMV
$
492,955


$
444,366


$
423,341


$
407,608


$
450,668


$
451,941


$
440,914


$
433,074


$
503,534

NMV
$
367,382


$
327,805


$
303,918


$
302,912


$
335,245


$
334,815


$
329,422


$
335,191


$
383,447

Consignment Revenue
$
110,199


$
102,643


$
96,577


$
102,852


$
113,500


$
115,648


$
112,714


$
116,908


$
128,126

Direct Revenue
$
33,252


$
24,953


$
20,887


$
17,356


$
15,964


$
12,709


$
16,724


$
15,623


$
19,524

Shipping Services Revenue
$
16,204


$
14,308


$
13,391


$
12,964


$
13,909


$
15,443


$
15,496


$
15,224


$
16,345

Number of Orders

993



891



789



794



826



840



820



829



870

Take Rate

35.7
%


37.4
%


36.7
%


38.1
%


37.7
%


38.4
%


38.5
%


38.6
%


37.7
%

Active Buyers (1)

430



388



351



364



381



384



381



389



408

AOV
$
496


$
499


$
537


$
513


$
545


$
538


$
538


$
522


$
579


(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated active buyers to be buyers who purchased goods through our online marketplace during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented. Previously we had measured buyers who purchased goods during the 12 months ended on the last day of the period presented. The prior periods have been updated to active buyers during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented.









