The RealReal to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7, 2025

The RealReal will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call at 2 PM PT.

The RealReal, the leading online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, is set to release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, after market close on August 7, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT, with a live webcast available on the company’s investor relations website. The RealReal emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and customer service through a comprehensive authentication process and various selling options, supporting the circular economy. The company is known for its large membership base and meticulous handling of high-value luxury items across multiple categories.

Potential Positives

The RealReal is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, which may provide insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The company has over 40 million members, indicating a strong customer base and potential for growth in the luxury resale market.

The RealReal's emphasis on sustainability and support for the circular economy may enhance its appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any specific information about the financial performance or expectations for the second quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health.



There is no mention of any growth metrics or strategies for future development, potentially indicating stagnation in the company’s business model.



With a focus on the conference call and financial results, the press release does not address any industry challenges or competition the company faces, which could lead to investor apprehension.

FAQ

When will The RealReal announce its second quarter financial results?

The RealReal will release its second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the conference call for The RealReal's financial results?

The conference call will take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

How can I access the live webcast of The RealReal's conference call?

You can access the live webcast at investor.therealreal.com after registering at the provided link.

What services does The RealReal offer to sellers?

The RealReal offers free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping for sellers of luxury items.

What is The RealReal's business model?

The RealReal operates as an online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, supporting the circular economy.

$REAL Insider Trading Activity

$REAL insiders have traded $REAL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GOPAL AJAY MADAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 153,811 shares for an estimated $1,005,388 .

. LEVESQUE RATI SAHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 143,170 shares for an estimated $987,373 .

. TODD A SUKO (Chief Legal Officer and Secret) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,963 shares for an estimated $337,708 .

. STEVE MING LO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,477 shares for an estimated $161,891 .

. LUKE THOMAS FRIANG (Chief Product and Technology O) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,503 shares for an estimated $127,589 .

. CHATELLE AILEEN LYNCH (Chief People Officer) sold 18,456 shares for an estimated $127,265

$REAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $REAL stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

$REAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Susan Anderson from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The RealReal





(Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on August 7, 2025.





The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at





investor.therealreal.com





. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.





To access the live webcast, please register at this link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6w9jc2tg





. To connect to the conference call via phone, please use the following dial-in number:







Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871



Toll: (646) 307-1963



Passcode: 4362060













About The RealReal Inc.







The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with over 40 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.







Investor Relations Contact:







Caitlin Howe







IR@therealreal.com









Press Contact:







Mallory Johnston







PR@therealreal.com





