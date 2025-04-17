The RealReal to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2025

The RealReal will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, hosting a conference call at 2 PM PT.

$REAL Insider Trading Activity

$REAL insiders have traded $REAL stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KORYL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 396,478 shares for an estimated $3,811,453 .

. GOPAL AJAY MADAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 153,811 shares for an estimated $1,005,388 .

. LEVESQUE RATI SAHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 143,170 shares for an estimated $987,373 .

. STEVE MING LO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 158,074 shares for an estimated $975,547 .

. TODD A SUKO (Chief Legal Officer and Secret) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,963 shares for an estimated $337,708 .

. LUKE THOMAS FRIANG (Chief Product and Technology O) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,503 shares for an estimated $127,589 .

. CHATELLE AILEEN LYNCH (Chief People Officer) sold 18,456 shares for an estimated $127,265

$REAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $REAL stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REAL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

$REAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Marvin Fong from BTIG set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The RealReal





(Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on May 8, 2025.





The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at





investor.therealreal.com





. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.





To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this





link





.







About The RealReal Inc.







The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with 38 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.







Investor Relations Contact:







Caitlin Howe





IR@therealreal.com







Press Contact:







Mallory Johnston





PR@therealreal.com



