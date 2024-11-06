RealReal price target raised to $6.50 from $6 at Northland

Northland analyst Bobby Brooks raised the firm’s price target on RealReal (REAL) to $6.50 from $6 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Last week’s “robust” pre-release was “overshadowed by the surprise CEO change,” but the firm says it is confident that Ms. Levesque is the right successor and adds that its “bullishness on REAL shares is unchanged,” calling it “the clear leader in the secondary market for luxury goods.”

