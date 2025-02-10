News & Insights

RealReal Expects Q4 Revenue Within View, Announces Q1, FY25 Guidance

February 10, 2025 — 09:29 am EST

February 10, 2025 — 09:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), Monday announced the preliminary results for the fourth quarter, revealing revenue of $163.1 million to $164.1 million, compared to previously estimated $158 million to $165 million.

The company sees adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million to $11.2 million for the quarter, down from previously estimated $6.5 million to $9.5 million.

Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $163.07 million for the same quarter.

Looking ahead, RealReal anticipates revenue of $157-$161 million and $645-$660 million for the first quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

On average, analysts estimate revenue of $162.19 million and $655.4 million for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025, respectively.

The company projects adjusted EBITDA of $3 to $4.5 million for the first quarter, and $20 to $30 million for the full year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, RealReal's stock is trading at $8.30, down 0.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
