The RealReal CFO Sells 51,585 Shares as Stock Surges 46% This Past Year

Key Points

The CFO of TheRealReal sold 51,585 shares of the company for $479,000 on March 19, 2026.

This disposition represented 4.19% of Ajay's direct common stock holdings, reducing his position to 1,179,307 shares.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; no indirect or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

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Ajay Gopal, the chief financial officer of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), reported the sale of 51,585 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 19, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 51,585 Transaction value $479,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 1,179,307 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $10.87 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($9.29); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close ($9.29).

Key questions

How does the latest sale compare to Madan Gopal Ajay’s historical selling activity?

The 51,585 shares sold aligns closely with Ajay's historical median sale size of 51,425 shares (based on sell-only events), indicating a continuation of his established transaction pattern.

The 51,585 shares sold aligns closely with Ajay's historical median sale size of 51,425 shares (based on sell-only events), indicating a continuation of his established transaction pattern. What impact did this sale have on Ajay’s ownership position?

This transaction reduced Ajay’s direct common stock holdings by 4.19%, leaving him with 1,179,307 common shares held directly.

This transaction reduced Ajay’s direct common stock holdings by 4.19%, leaving him with 1,179,307 common shares held directly. Were any indirect or derivative holdings affected?

No; all shares sold were held directly, and Ajay reported no indirect or derivative securities transactions in this filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $692.85 million Net income (TTM) -$41.80 million 1-year price change 46%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close March 19, 2026.

Company snapshot

The RealReal offers a curated online marketplace for consigned luxury goods, including apparel, jewelry, watches, home, and art products.

The company generates revenue by facilitating the resale of authenticated luxury items, earning commissions on each transaction.

It targets fashion-conscious consumers and collectors seeking authenticated, high-end products at accessible price points.

The RealReal operates at scale in the luxury consignment market, leveraging a proprietary authentication process to build trust among buyers and sellers. The company’s online platform connects consignors with a broad base of consumers, enabling efficient monetization of pre-owned luxury goods. Its focus on authentication and curation provides a competitive edge in the rapidly growing secondary luxury market.

What this transaction means for investors

The footnotes in this filing clearly spell out that these shares were automatically sold to satisfy withholding taxes payable in connection with the vesting of shares granted in 2024, so it doesn’t seem like these are at all influenced by any other underlying motivations; however, the move does come after a sharp run that could justify some trimming, and for long-term investors, the key question is whether operating momentum supports the stock’s recent 46% climb.



Helping to explain the recent surge, The RealReal delivered $2.13 billion in GMV in 2025, with revenue rising 15% to $693 million and adjusted EBITDA improving by 6% to $42 million. Importantly, the firm generated positive free cash flow for the year and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA in every quarter, a notable shift for a business that has historically struggled with losses.



The overall growth is being driven by higher order values and a steadily expanding buyer base, which crossed 1 million active buyers, while margins continue to improve through operational discipline. That said, GAAP losses persist, and the balance sheet still reflects meaningful leverage and accumulated deficits.



With execution improving, the story now hinges on sustained margin expansion, and investors should watch whether profitability gains hold as growth scales.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.