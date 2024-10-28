News & Insights

RealReal appoints Levesque as Chief Executive Officer

October 28, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

The RealReal (REAL) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rati Sahi Levesque, The RealReal’s President and Chief Operating Officer, COO, as President and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and as a member of the Board, effective immediately. Levesque succeeds John Koryl, who has departed from the Company and no longer serves on the Board.

