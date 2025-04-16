REALPHA TECH Earnings Preview: Recent $AIRE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REALPHA TECH ($AIRE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $688,500 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AIRE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
REALPHA TECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of REALPHA TECH stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 237,400 shares (+238.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $686,086
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 26,679 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,102
- FIFTH THIRD BANCORP added 14,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,751
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 13,808 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,905
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 12,435 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,937
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,505 shares (+45.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,239
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,200 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,468
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.