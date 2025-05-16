reAlpha Tech Corp. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with 4,432% Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

reAlpha Tech Corp. reports Q1 2025 revenue of $925,635, with a net loss of $2.85 million, amid strategic acquisitions.

Quiver AI Summary

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology firm, reported significant financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenue soaring 4,432% to approximately $925,635 compared to $20,426 in Q1 2024. Despite this growth, the company faced an increased net loss of roughly $2.85 million, up from $1.41 million the previous year, largely due to higher operating expenses associated with recent acquisitions. Additionally, the company's cash reserves decreased to about $1.2 million from $3.1 million year-over-year. reAlpha enhanced its operations by launching new tools for efficiency and appointed executive leadership, including a Chief Financial Officer. The firm also acquired GTG Financial, which contributed significantly to its mortgage origination volume, and secured a $5 million media-for-equity investment to bolster its marketing efforts. Overall, despite the net loss, reAlpha highlighted positive trends in revenue growth and operational efficiency, aiming to continue its momentum throughout the year.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased 4,432% to $925,635 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20,426 in the first quarter of 2024, indicating substantial growth.

The acquisition of GTG Financial, Inc. significantly expands the Company's presence in the mortgage brokerage market, contributing to a total loan volume of approximately $22.4 million since its acquisition.

Secured a $5 million media-for-equity investment from Mercurius Media Capital LP, enhancing marketing exposure while preserving cash resources.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant increase in revenue of 4,432%, the company reported a higher net loss of approximately $2.85 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges and potential issues with profitability.

The company's cash position decreased from approximately $3.1 million in Q1 2024 to $1.2 million in Q1 2025, which raises concerns about liquidity and the ability to cover upcoming operational expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA remained negative at approximately $(1.96) million for the quarter, suggesting that improvements in revenue are not yet translating into a sustainable operational performance.

FAQ

What were reAlpha's financial results for Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, reAlpha reported a revenue increase of 4,432% to $925,635 compared to $20,426 in Q1 2024.

How much cash did reAlpha have as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, reAlpha had approximately $1.2 million in cash.

What was reAlpha's net loss for the first quarter of 2025?

ReAlpha reported a net loss of approximately $2.85 million in Q1 2025.

What new leadership appointments were announced by reAlpha?

reAlpha appointed Piyush Phadke as Chief Financial Officer and Vijay Rathna as Chief Crypto Officer.

Which acquisitions were highlighted in reAlpha's recent announcements?

reAlpha announced the acquisition of GTG Financial, complementing its previous acquisition of Be My Neighbor.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $AIRE stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DUBLIN, Ohio, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (the “Company” or “reAlpha”), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Financial Highlights:









Revenue increased 4,432% to $925,635 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20,426 in the first quarter of 2024.



Revenue increased 4,432% to $925,635 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20,426 in the first quarter of 2024.



Cash was approximately $1.2 million as of the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Cash was approximately $1.2 million as of the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net loss was approximately $2.85 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.41 million in the first quarter of 2024, which increase in net loss was mainly due to increased operating expenses resulting from the integration of the Company’s recent acquisitions. While the Company reported a higher net loss year-over-year, the net profit margin increased from approximately (6,947)% to (309)% year-over-year, due to increased operating efficiency across the business and integration of recent acquisitions.



Net loss was approximately $2.85 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.41 million in the first quarter of 2024, which increase in net loss was mainly due to increased operating expenses resulting from the integration of the Company’s recent acquisitions. While the Company reported a higher net loss year-over-year, the net profit margin increased from approximately (6,947)% to (309)% year-over-year, due to increased operating efficiency across the business and integration of recent acquisitions.



Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $(1.96) million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to approximately $(1.34) million in the first quarter of 2024.







Piyush Phadke, Chief Financial Officer of reAlpha, commented, “Our progress in the first quarter of 2025 is a definite step in the right direction and further corroborates the positive trend in revenue growth and EBITDA margins reflected in our 2024 annual report.” He further added, “We believe that by combining AI-driven technology with strategic acquisitions in real estate services, we have driven strong revenue growth and are building a scalable platform aimed at making homeownership more affordable. We intend to carry this momentum forward throughout the year.”







Business Highlights









Launched several tools to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience, including the rollout of a comprehensive internal lead tracking system and the launch of a new public-facing website for Be My Neighbor, one of the Company’s subsidiaries.



Launched several tools to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience, including the rollout of a comprehensive internal lead tracking system and the launch of a new public-facing website for Be My Neighbor, one of the Company’s subsidiaries.



Appointed Piyush Phadke as Chief Financial Officer and Vijay Rathna as Chief Crypto Officer.



Appointed Piyush Phadke as Chief Financial Officer and Vijay Rathna as Chief Crypto Officer.



Announced the acquisition of GTG Financial, Inc. (“GTG”), a mortgage brokerage founded by a U.S. marine in 2017 and licensed in seven U.S. states. GTG’s acquisition complements the Company’s acquisition of Be My Neighbor in 2024 and highlights the Company’s focus on the mortgage brokerage market. From the date of acquisition to the end of the first quarter of 2025, GTG contributed to originating 36 mortgages for a total loan volume of approximately $22.4 million since its acquisition by the Company in the first quarter of 2025.



Announced the acquisition of GTG Financial, Inc. (“GTG”), a mortgage brokerage founded by a U.S. marine in 2017 and licensed in seven U.S. states. GTG’s acquisition complements the Company’s acquisition of Be My Neighbor in 2024 and highlights the Company’s focus on the mortgage brokerage market. From the date of acquisition to the end of the first quarter of 2025, GTG contributed to originating 36 mortgages for a total loan volume of approximately $22.4 million since its acquisition by the Company in the first quarter of 2025.



Secured a $5 million media-for-equity investment from Mercurius Media Capital LP on March 10, 2025, which is providing the Company with access to significant marketing exposure while preserving cash. One of the active campaigns is promoting the reAlpha platform on Willow TV across all 50 U.S. states.









About reAlpha Tech Corp.







reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines the homebuying journey, including real estate brokerage, mortgage and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and a proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a streamlined and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements relating to acquisitions, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of reAlpha, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the inability to accurately forecast demand for short-term rentals and AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations





investorrelations@realpha.com







Media Contact:







Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer





media@realpha.com



















reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet













March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024

























































March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















ASSETS













(unaudited)





























































Current Assets



































Cash









$





1,204,400













$





3,123,530













Accounts receivable, net













164,693

















182,425













Receivable from related parties













7,408

















12,873













Prepaid expenses













5,183,968

















180,158













Current assets of discontinued operations













56,931

















56,931













Other current assets













278,422

















487,181













Total current assets













6,895,822

















4,043,098





















































Property and equipment, net













101,407

















102,638























































Other Assets











































Investments













214,128

















215,000













Other long term assets













954,000

















31,250













Intangible assets, net













3,256,713

















3,285,406













Goodwill













7,010,689

















4,211,166













Capitalized software development - work in progress













105,900

















105,900















TOTAL ASSETS











$





18,538,659













$





11,994,458























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)





















































































Current Liabilities











































Accounts payable









$





940,896













$





655,765













Related party payables













9,380

















9,287













Short term loans - related parties -current portion













245,292

















261,986













Short term loans - unrelated parties -current portion













449,622

















519,153













Note payable, current-net of discount













5,010,627

















-













Accrued expenses













994,728

















1,164,813













Deferred liabilities, current portion













4,191,060

















1,534,433













Total current liabilities













11,841,605

















4,145,437























































Long-Term Liabilities











































Embedded Derivate Liability













4,327,930

















-













Preferred stock liability













957,177





























Other long term loans - related parties - net of current portion













27,131

















45,052













Other long term loans - unrelated parties - net of current portion













217,036

















241,121













Note payable, net of discount













-

















4,909,376













Other long term liabilities













2,133,000

















1,086,000













Total liabilities













19,503,879

















10,426,986























































Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)











































Series A Convertible Preferred Stock ($0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized) 1,000,000 shares designated; 264,063 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













-

















-













Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,230,934 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,864,503 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024)













46,230

















45,865













Additional paid-in capital













40,099,285

















39,770,060













Accumulated deficit













(41,110,855





)













(38,260,913





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













(6,920





)













5,011













Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity of reAlpha Tech Corp.













(972,260





)













1,560,023





















































Non-controlling interests in consolidated entities













7,040

















7,449













Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity













(965,220





)













1,567,472















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY











$





18,538,659













$





11,994,458



















































































reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss













For the Three Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)













































For the Three









Months Ended

















For the Three









Months Ended





















March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024













































Revenues







$





925,635













$





20,426















Cost of revenues











406,968

















18,249















Gross Profit











518,667

















2,177



















































Operating Expenses







































Wages, benefits and payroll taxes









1,060,104

















418,902













Repairs and maintenance









854

















749













Utilities









5,213

















1,663













Travel









60,991

















46,964













Dues and subscriptions









52,232

















12,113













Marketing and advertising









518,939

















76,784













Professional and legal fees









742,159

















468,725













Depreciation and amortization









179,149

















71,453













Other operating expenses









321,284

















211,482













Total operating expenses









2,940,925

















1,308,835



















































Operating Loss











(2,422,258





)













(1,306,658





)















































Other Expense (income)







































Changes in fair value of contingent consideration









93,000

















-













Interest expense, net









205,247

















10,445













Other expense, net









129,846

















101,103













Total other expense









428,093

















111,548



















































Net Loss from continuing operations before income taxes











(2,850,531





)













(1,418,206





)















































Net Loss from continuing operations











(2,850,351





)













(1,418,206





)















































Discontinued operations (Roost and Rhove)







































Loss from operations of discontinued Operations









-

















(839





)











Loss on discontinued operations











-

















(839





)















































Net Loss







$





(2,850,351





)









$





(1,419,045





)















































Less: Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests











(409





)













(65





)















































Net Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests







$





(2,849,942





)









$





(1,418,980





)















































Other comprehensive income







































Foreign currency translation adjustments









(11,931





)













-













Total other comprehensive loss









(11,931





)













-



















































Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests







$





(2,861,873





)









$





(1,418,980





)













































Basic loss per share





































Continuing operations





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.03





)









Discontinued operations





$





-













$





(0.00





)









Net Loss per share — basic





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.03





)













































Diluted loss per share





































Continuing operations





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.03





)









Discontinued operations





$





-













$





(0.00





)









Net Loss per share — diluted





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.03





)













































Weighted-average outstanding shares — basic









45,913,591

















44,122,091

















































Weighted-average outstanding shares — diluted









47,662,152

















44,122,091











































































reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024 (unaudited)













































For the Three









Months Ended

















For the Three









Months Ended





















March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:































Net Loss





$





(2,850,351





)









$





(1,419,045





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









130,399

















71,453













Amortization of loan discounts









121,251

















-













Stock based compensation









78,355

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









93,000

















-













Non cash Commitment fee expenses









125,000

















125,000













Non cash Dividend payable on preferred stock









184

















-













Gain on sale of properties









-

















(31,378





)









Loss from equity method investment









872

















-















Changes in operating assets and liabilities







































Accounts receivable









17,732

















18,463













Receivable from related parties









5,465

















-













Payable to related parties









93

















9,800













Prepaid expenses









(3,810





)













25,492













Other current assets









(7,160





)













(1,788





)









Accounts payable









184,803

















(28,263





)









Accrued expenses









(187,813





)













(296,972





)









Deferred liabilities









24,877

















-













Total adjustments









583,248

















(108,193





)











Net cash used in operating activities













(2,267,103









)

















(1,527,238









)

















































Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







































Additions to property and equipment









(13,665





)













-













Proceeds from sale of properties









-

















78,000













Net Cash paid to acquire business









349,529

















-













Cash used for additions to capitalized software









(91,310





)













(97,700





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









244,554

















(19,700





)















































Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







































Proceeds from issuance of debt – related parties









155,481

















-













Payments of debt









(283,711





)













(71,286





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock









231,235

















-













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









103,005

















(71,286





)













































Net decrease in cash









(1,919,544





)













(1,618,224





)



















































































Cash - Beginning of Period











3,123,944

















6,456,370



















































Cash - End of Period







$





1,204,400













$





4,838,146



























































































































Explanatory Notes on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement reAlpha’s financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), reAlpha believes “Adjusted EBITDA,” a “non- U.S. GAAP financial measure”, as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, is useful in evaluating reAlpha’s operating performance. reAlpha uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate reAlpha’s ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. reAlpha believes that Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in reAlpha’s industry, may calculate similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of reAlpha’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non- U.S. GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate reAlpha’s business.





We use Adjusted EBITDA, a non- U.S. GAAP financial measure, to evaluate our operating performance and facilitate comparisons across periods and with peer companies. We reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other non-cash, non-operating, or non-recurring items that we believe are not indicative of our core business operations. We believe this measure provides useful insight into our ongoing performance; however, it should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented below:















For the Three Months





Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Net (Loss) Income





$





(2,850,351





)









$





(1,419,045





)









Adjusted to exclude the following





































Depreciation and amortization









179,149

















71,453













Changes in fair value of contingent consideration









93,000

















-













Interest expense









205,247

















10,445













Amortization of Loan Discounts and Origination Fee(1)









121,251

















-













GEM commitment fee (2)









125,000

















-













Share based compensation (3)









78,355

















-













Acquisition-related expenses (4)









87,352

















-















Adjusted EBITDA













(1,960,997









)

















(1,337,147









)























(1)





Reflects the amortized original issue discount related to that certain secured promissory note issued to Streeterville Capital, LLC on August 14, 2024.









(2)





This pertains to the commitment fee of $1 million in connection with the equity facility we have in place with GEM Global Yield LLC and GEM Yield Bahamas Limited, which has been amortized over a period of 24 months.









(3)





Compensation provided to employees for services through share-based awards, which is recognized as a non-cash expense.









(4)





Expenses related to acquisitions, including professional and legal fees, which are excluded from U.S. GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer view of ongoing operational performance.























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.