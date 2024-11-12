News & Insights

reAlpha Tech Corp. Achieves 440% Q3 Revenue Surge

November 12, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

reAlpha Tech Corp. ( (AIRE) ) has provided an update.

reAlpha Tech Corp. reported a significant 440% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, driven by its acquisition-led growth strategy and investment in AI technologies. The company’s ambitious plans include further integration of acquired businesses and launching new initiatives, like the reAlpha Super App, to enhance its real estate services. With a focus on expanding its AI capabilities and removing traditional barriers in the homebuying process, reAlpha aims to continue its impressive growth trajectory.

