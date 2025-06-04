ReAlpha Tech Appoints Mike Logozzo As CEO; Giri Devanur Assumes Role Of Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - ReAlpha Tech Corporation (AIRE), an AI-powered real estate technology firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Mike Logozzo, as Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Giri Devanur, Chairman of the Board and former CEO of the company, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

These appointments are effective from June 3.

As part of this transition, Logozzo will serve as Interim COO until a successor is appointed.

