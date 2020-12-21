RealPage To Be Taken Private By Thoma Bravo For $88.75/Share Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Software and data analytics firm RealPage, Inc. (RP) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction that values RealPage at approximately $10.2 billion, including net debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage stockholders will receive $88.75 in cash per share of RealPage common stock upon closing of the transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of 30.8% over RealPage's closing stock price of $67.83 on December 18, 2020.

The RealPage Board of Directors has unanimously approved the agreement with Thoma Bravo and recommends that RealPage stockholders vote in favor of the transaction at the special meeting of RealPage stockholders to be called in connection with the transaction.

Upon completion of the transaction, RealPage expects to continue operating under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Steve Winn and the existing RealPage leadership team based in Richardson, Texas.

The parties expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions, including approval by the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of RealPage common stock.

Upon completion of the transaction, RealPage will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ stock market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.