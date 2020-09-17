RealPage Stock Is Attractive At $56

After a 23% rise since March 23, at the current price of around $56 per share we believe RealPage stock (NASDAQ: RP) has more to go. RealPage, a provider of cloud-based solutions for the real estate industry, has seen its stock rally from $46 to $56 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 50%. The stock is lagging the broader markets as investors are overly cautious that lower demand for rental properties and the possibility of rental default could negatively affected the RealPage top line. Notably, the enterprise software stocks have seen some negative movement since September 2nd due to a stint of profit-booking after a strong run – RP’s stock dropped 12% over the last 8 trading sessions. Despite this, the stock is still up 5% from levels seen at the end of 2019.

RealPage’s stock has partially reached the level it was at before the drop in February due to the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic. Despite the healthy rise since the March 23 lows, we feel that the company’s stock has potential, as its valuation implies it still has further to go.

Some of the rise over the last 3 years is justified by the roughly 74% growth seen in RealPage’s revenues from 2017 to 2019, which translated into a 101% growth in Net Income. The earnings margin dropped to nearly zero in 2017 due to the one-time impact of the U.S Tax Act and higher general & administrative expenses. Further, the margin figure improved from 2.9% in 2016 to 5.9% in 2019 due to lower product development costs as a % of total revenues.

While the company has seen high revenue growth over recent years, its P/E multiple has decreased. We believe the stock is likely to see some upside despite the recent rally and the potential weakness from a recession-driven by the Covid outbreak. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 88% Change in RealPage Stock between 2016 and now? has the underlying numbers.

RealPage’s P/E multiple changed from around 136x in 2016 to just above 85x in 2019. While the company’s P/E is around 90x now, there is possible upside when the current P/E is compared to levels seen in the past years – P/E of around 121x at the end of FY 2018 and close to 136x at the end of 2016.

So what’s the likely trigger and timing for further upside?

RealPage is the leading provider of cloud-based property management solutions to the real estate industry. Its solutions enable owners and managers of rental properties to manage their property operations like marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing, etc. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, the real-estate rental business is likely to see lower demand. Further, many people have lost their jobs in the last two quarters, which could increase the rent default rates, negatively affecting RealPage revenues. However, the economy is likely to see some improvement in Q3 as lockdown restrictions have been eased in most parts of the world. This is also evident from the recently released consumer spending data which suggests a m-o-m growth of 8.5%, 5.6%, and 1.9% in May, June, and July respectively. Further, in the latest figures RealPage suggests that the apartment leasing pace was “brisk” in July with total new lease signing volumes climbing 5.7% y-o-y. If the trend continues over the coming months, it would benefit the RealPage revenue trajectory.

Further, over the coming weeks, we expect continued improvement in demand and subdued growth in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S to buoy market expectations. Following the Fed stimulus — which helped to set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view, with investors now mainly focusing their attention on 2021 results. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of a sustained uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.