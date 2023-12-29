RealPage must face renters' price-fixing lawsuit over multifamily housing

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected technology company RealPage’s bid to dismiss consolidated lawsuits claiming it conspired with major residential property owners to artificially inflate rental prices for multifamily housing across the United States.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw in Nashville ruled that Richardson, Texas-based RealPage and its parent company, private equity firm Thoma Bravo, must face renters' claims that they schemed to keep prices above market rates in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

Crenshaw also declined to dismiss claims against a group of property owners and managers, but the court threw out a related lawsuit alleging a conspiracy to unlawfully boost rental prices for student housing.

The judge said the “most persuasive evidence” backing the multifamily renters' claims was the “undisputed” fact that housing property owners and managers provided non-public, commercially sensitive data to RealPage as part of its revenue management platform.

Crenshaw said the software, which RealPage uses to make recommendations for rental prices, contained “a melting pot” of competitor information. RealPage's revenue management software and an algorithm that helps determine rental pricing are at the center of the alleged conspiracy.

Representatives for RealPage and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to similar requests.

RealPage and the other defendants have denied any wrongdoing. They will have more opportunities to challenge the renters' claims.

In their bid for dismissal, defense lawyers argued the “plaintiffs continue to make only vague, conclusory allegations that they paid ‘higher’ rental prices.”

Crenshaw in a separate order spurned Thoma Bravo’s argument that the plaintiffs had not shown enough to support their claim that the private equity firm participated in the alleged conspiracy. Thoma Bravo in 2020 bought RealPage for $10.2 billion.

The plaintiffs “have adequately alleged that Thoma Bravo is involved in the operation and control of RealPage today,” Crenshaw wrote.

RealPage and a group of property companies separately were sued by the District of Columbia attorney general last month over similar antitrust claims.

The case is In re: RealPage Rental Software Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, No. 23-md-03071.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

