RealPage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RP

In trading on Friday, shares of RealPage Inc (Symbol: RP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.93, changing hands as low as $58.38 per share. RealPage Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.91 per share, with $69.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.