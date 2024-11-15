Realord Group Updates Share Registrar in Hong Kong

Realord Group Holdings Limited (HK:1196) has released an update.

Realord Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective November 22, 2024. This move is significant for shareholders as it involves the transfer and registration of shares through the new office. Shareholders will need to address any share-related matters with Tricor starting from the specified date.

