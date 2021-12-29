Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realogy Holdings (RLGY) closed at $16.91, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate brokerage operator had gained 12.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Realogy Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Realogy Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.83 billion, down 3.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion, which would represent changes of +48.26% and +29.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realogy Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% lower. Realogy Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Realogy Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.31.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

