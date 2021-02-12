Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Realogy Holdings (RLGY) closed at $18.11, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate brokerage operator had gained 12.48% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RLGY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2021. On that day, RLGY is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 280%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 17.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RLGY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RLGY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RLGY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.53.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.