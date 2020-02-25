Realogy Holdings Renames Operating Segments - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), a provider of residential real estate services in the U.S., said it is renaming its operating segments.

The company noted that the renaming of its operating segments does not change the operational or go-to-market approach for the companies or brands that fall within any of the three main units.

Realogy Holdings said that NRT, a brokerage operating the company-owned offices of Coldwell Banker, Corcoran and Sotheby's International Realty, will now be known as Realogy Brokerage Group.

Title Resource Group or TRG, Realogy's national title and settlement services business, will now be known as Realogy Title Group.

There will be no change to the name of Realogy Franchise Group, a franchisor of residential real estate brands.

"Renaming our operating and business segments further streamlines how we communicate our real estate service offerings and amplifies the Realogy name across the work we do," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy president and CEO.

In November 2019, Realogy entered into an agreement to sell the company's Cartus Relocation business, which is expected to close in the next several months.

As part of the transaction, Realogy will retain the Cartus affinity and broker-to-broker business as well as the Realogy Broker Network, which generate high-converting leads for Realogy's affiliated agents and franchisees.

The company said that the business to be retained will be included within the Realogy Franchise Group operating segment, commencing with the first quarter of 2020.

