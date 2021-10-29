Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shareholders have earned a 60% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) share price is 60% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 37% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 4.9% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Realogy Holdings went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RLGY Earnings Per Share Growth October 29th 2021

We know that Realogy Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Realogy Holdings will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Realogy Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 60% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Realogy Holdings you should know about.

