Realogy Holdings Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $47 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.97 billion from $1.89 billion last year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $47 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.