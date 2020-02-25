Realogy Holdings Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):

-Earnings: -$45 million in Q4 vs. -$22 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q4 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $1.33 billion in Q4 vs. $1.29 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.