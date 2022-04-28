Realogy Holdings Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):

Earnings: $23 million in Q1 vs. $33 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q1 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$22 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $1.64 billion in Q1 vs. $1.55 billion in the same period last year.

