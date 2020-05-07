Realogy Holdings Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of -$0.55 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):

-Earnings: -$462 million in Q1 vs. -$99 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.03 in Q1 vs. -$0.87 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$63 million or -$0.55 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q1 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.

