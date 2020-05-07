Markets
RLGY

Realogy Holdings Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of -$0.55 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):

-Earnings: -$462 million in Q1 vs. -$99 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.03 in Q1 vs. -$0.87 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$63 million or -$0.55 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q1 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RLGY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular