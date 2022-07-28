RealNetworks To Merge With Greater Heights

Markets
(RTTNews) - RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) has signed a definitive agreement with the company's CEO, Robert Glaser, pursuant to which the company will merge with and into Greater Heights LLC, an affiliate of Glaser, and each outstanding share of common stock of the company will be converted into the right to receive cash consideration of $0.73 per share. The merger agreement has been approved by the Board of Directors. The parties expect the transaction will close in the fourth quarter.

Glaser, together with his affiliates, currently owns approximately 39% of the outstanding shares of RealNetworks's stock.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

