RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) investors are sitting on a loss of 69% if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) share price is a whole 69% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because RealNetworks made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade RealNetworks reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 1.6% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 11% per year doesn't really surprise us. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RNWK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

This free interactive report on RealNetworks' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

RealNetworks shareholders are up 19% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 11% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RealNetworks better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that RealNetworks is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

