REALNETWORKS INC Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - REALNETWORKS INC (RNWK) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$6.67 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$7.67 million, or -$0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to $11.71 million from $14.33 million last year.

REALNETWORKS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$6.67 Mln. vs. -$7.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.14 vs. -$0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.71 Mln vs. $14.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.