REALNETWORKS INC Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - REALNETWORKS INC (RNWK) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$5.14 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$1.35 million, or -$0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.5% to $11.86 million from $14.56 million last year.

REALNETWORKS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$5.14 Mln. vs. -$1.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.11 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.86 Mln vs. $14.56 Mln last year.

