REALNETWORKS INC Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - REALNETWORKS INC (RNWK) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$5.23 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$10.45 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to $13.28 million from $15.89 million last year.

REALNETWORKS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$5.23 Mln. vs. -$10.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.11 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.28 Mln vs. $15.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.0 - $12.5 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.