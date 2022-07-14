RealNetworks CFO Christine Chambers To Leave; Brian McClain Named Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) announced Thursday that CFO Christine Chambers will be leaving the company on July 31, 2022 to pursue another opportunity.

The Company announced the hiring of Brian McClain, who joined the Company as a full-time strategic advisor on July 6 and will succeed Chambers as Interim CFO and Treasurer on August 1, 2022.

The company said McClain has already started working with Christine and the senior team at Real for a very smooth and orderly transition.

McClain has 25 years of financial and business leadership roles in technology and manufacturing companies. Most recently, he served as President and CFO of computer security company Pelco, Inc., where he managed customer care, supply chain and purchasing, engineering development, finance, human resources, IT, and sales.

Prior to that, McClain served as CFO of LOUD Audio and directed all financial, accounting, and IT functions for a $75 million professional audio and music products company. Prior to LOUD Audio, McClain worked in a number of manufacturing related industries including paper and packaging, as well as Aerospace where he held progressive levels of responsibility at the senior level.

