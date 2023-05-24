News & Insights

RealNetworks Appoints Chris Wheaton As President, COO & CFO - Quick Facts

May 24, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RealNetworks (RNWK) announced the appointment of Chris Wheaton as President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Chris joined the company in March. Going forward, all of the company's central G&A functions - Finance, IT, HR, and Legal, will report directly to Chris Wheaton. Michael Parham, SVP and General Counsel, will depart on June 30, 2023.

Rob Glaser, founder and CEO of Real, said: "As we fully implement a leaner, faster-moving, and more decentralized operating plan, Chris is the perfect person to partner with me and the rest of Real's senior leadership team. Our focus on AI-based innovation will be greatly enhanced by Chris's lucidity and steady hands."

