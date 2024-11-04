Realites SCA Begins CentraleSupélec Campus Project in Paris

Realites SCA (FR:ALREA) has released an update.

Realites SCA has commenced construction of the new Parisian campus for CentraleSupélec, a project designed to support the school’s strategic expansion and improve its environmental footprint. This state-of-the-art facility, expected to be ready by December 2025, will feature innovative architecture and sustainable design, enhancing the educational landscape in Paris. The project highlights Realites’ capability to meet the evolving demands of the Parisian market.

For further insights into FR:ALREA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.