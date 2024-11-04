News & Insights

Realites SCA Begins CentraleSupélec Campus Project in Paris

November 04, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Realites SCA (FR:ALREA) has released an update.

Realites SCA has commenced construction of the new Parisian campus for CentraleSupélec, a project designed to support the school’s strategic expansion and improve its environmental footprint. This state-of-the-art facility, expected to be ready by December 2025, will feature innovative architecture and sustainable design, enhancing the educational landscape in Paris. The project highlights Realites’ capability to meet the evolving demands of the Parisian market.

